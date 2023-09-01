Rays: 2, Guardians: 3 - Glasnow great, offense not so much

After another day off yesterday, Rays kick off September with a three game series in Cleveland against the Guardians. Lets see how both lineups shake out:

After Brandon Lowe worked a walk, Randy Arozarena hit a long fly ball that almost squeaked out for his 22nd HR, but ricocheted off the wall. Guardians’ OF Steven Kwan fully committed to trying for the out, which allowed Brandon Lowe to score from 1st for the Rays.

Rays lead 1-0 after a half an inning.

In the top of the 2nd inning, the Rays had almost a copy of the 1st inning. This time it was Jonathan Aranda who walked with 2 outs, and Rene Pinto hit a long fly ball to Right Field again. Instead of bouncing off the wall, it was in a diving Steven Kwan’s glove, but he couldn’t hold on. With Aranda running on contact, he was able to score and give the Rays a 2-0 lead.

Tyler Glasnow got into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the 3rd inning by giving up a leadoff double to Myles Straw and then a single to Steven Kwan to put runners on the corners with nobody out.

A pop up to Jose Ramirez, sac fly of Kole Calhoun and strikeout of Ramon Laureano got Tyler out with minimal damage, but the Rays’ lead was cut in half.

Tyler Glasnow was cruising until he wasn't. Since the 3rd inning, Glasnow was perfect.

In the bottom of the 7th Glasnow gave up a lead of single to Andres Gimenez, a steal and a sac fly give it a runner on 3rd with 1 out. A single by Gabriel Arias and double by Bo Naylor quickly gives the lead to the Guardians

3-2 Guardians lead. It might be one of those cases where Cash left Glasnow in for too long, as the 0-2 curveball to Arias hung out there a bit too long. What do you think?

Rays had an opportunity in the top of the 8th inning, with a Brandon Lowe single and Randy Arozarena walk with only one out. But Josh Lowe struck out and Isaac Parades juuuuuust missed a HR and instead was a fly out.

Rays are 0-5 with RISP.

Tyler Glasnow night would be over after 7 innings, giving up the 3 runs, 0 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Beeks came in relief for the Rays, which usually means white flag we'll see you tomorrow, but got through the inning with only 1 hit and 0 runs.

Rays have to get through Emmanuel Clase if they want to keep their win steak alive.

Raley - groundout

Basabe - fly out. Deep but still out.

Aranda - groundout.

If you told me Glasnow went 7 innings with only 3 runs, and didn't tell me how many runs the Rays scored, I would take that all day. But Yandy, Parades, Josh Lowe failed to record a hit all night, and couldn't capitalize as the Rays drop game 1.

FINAL: Rays: 2, Guardians: 3.

Rays look to bounce back tomorrow with the Rays Zach Litell facing off against Logan Allen. Game time is 6:10 EDT.