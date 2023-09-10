Rays 6, Mariners 3: 50 wins under the dome

The Rays and Mariners faced on Sunday afternoon for the last time in 2023, at least in the regular season, capping off a thrilling four game set at the Trop. After losing the first game by a score of 1-0, the Rays bounced back with a comeback win and walk-off thriller in the subsequent two games. The Rays were looking to finish off another series victory and notch their 50th win of the season at home.

They would do just that, winning 6-3, thanks to a first inning rally and another solid start by Eflin.

Despite feeling a bit off in his last start, Edlin bounced back well in his first inning of work, escaping any threat posed by a leadoff double. Entering the bottom half of the inning, the Rays and M’s were tied at 0. Yandy Diaz stayed red hot, hitting a single to start the game. Brandon Lowe would follow with a walk, and Harold Ramirez promptly doubled both home. Then, Josh Lowe got into the act, doubling home Ramirez, giving the Rays an early 3-0 lead.

The Mariner’s rookie starter, Bobby Miller, would settle in and limit the damage to just the three runs in the first. But, the Rays offense wasn’t done. In the third, they would tack on a pair of runs off a Luke Raley two run double. The Rays would take a 5-0 lead.

The following half inning, Eflin would surrender a pair of runs, his first of the day, on a pair of RBI singles from Josh Rojas and Sam Haggerty. The M’s would pull with three runs, trimming the lead to 5-2. In the top of the fifth, they would add another run on a Suarez sacrifice fly.

Eflin would leave after 5 innings, with the Rays leading 5-3. On the day, he tossed five string innings, striking out six and walking two.

The Rays pen would do the rest, as they tossed a combined four scoreless innings, striking out seven batters in the process. Fairbanks would record the save, striking out the side in the process.

In the sixth, Christian Bethancourt would single home another run, but with how the Rays pen performed, it was of little consequence. The final score was 6-3, and the Rays moved to a season high 32 games over .500.

Eflin got the win, his 17th of the year, while Fairbanks picked up the save, his 22nd of the year.

With an Orioles loss courtesy of the Red Sox, the Rays moved within three games of first place just ahead of a pivotal four game set in Baltimore later this week.