Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Taj is gonna be a stud one day.... Growing pains are real, though By Brett Phillips Sep 13, 2023, 1:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Taj is gonna be a stud one day.... Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Randyland North: Rays 5 Twins 4 Rays: 2, Twins: 3 - A Littell Too Late GDT: Ahhhhhh, Joe Ryan Rays 7 Twins 4: Glas half full, Glas half empty GDT: Sonny Gray is a bonafide Cy Young candidate Rays 6, Mariners 3: 50 wins under the dome Loading comments...
Loading comments...