Rays: 2, Twins: 3 - A Littell Too Late

Second game of a three game series against the Minnesota Twins. Lets see how both teams stack up:

It's almost time on this Tuesday in the Twin Cities. pic.twitter.com/dCJNGLyZPf — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 12, 2023

Here’s how Royce and the squad line up vs. the Rays today.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/DYcypdjOMS — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 12, 2023

Twins scored first in the bottom of the 3rd inning, when Edouard Julien guessed correctly on a Zack Littell fastball and hit a solo HR.

Littell escaped without further damage. Twins lead 1-0 after 3 innings.

Rays had an answer in the top of the 4th inning, when Brandon Lowe doubled to open the inning. Josh Lowe (pronounced “Lowe”) singled Lowe (pronounced “Lowe”) home to tie the game.

Game tied 1-1 after 4 innings.

Rays took the lead in the top of the 5th inning when Rene Pinto continued his offensive roll with a solo HR. A 110.8 MPH, 428 ft HR.

Later in the 5th inning, Yandy Diaz got hit in a, lets say, sensitive area off a foul ball. He would later leave the game with testicular contusion.

To this point, Zack Littell was cruising, getting into a few small jams here and there but was always able to work through them.

The 7th inning started out no different for Littell, he gave up a single to Max Kepler, and with two outs, threw a slider well below the zone to the Twins’ Willi Castro, but Castro went down and got the pitch, and it kept going and going until it was out of the park.

Like look where that pitch was:

Now the argument could be made that the slider was not a good pitch, and didn’t slide enough. Or that Cash didn’t want to tax the A - bullpen and let Zack Litell go too long, but either way the Twins lead 3-2. Zack Litell got out of the inning, but that would be the end of his night.

Litell’s final line: 7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, and 8 Ks

In a strange turn, Kevin Cash went to Andrew Kittredge for the 8th inning, but Kitt found himself in quick trouble, allowing the first two runners on before getting an out. Kitt was able to get the next two batters out, but instead of letting him finish the inning, Kevin Cash decided to lift Kitt for Chris Devenski. Kitt was only at 13 pitches, so seemed curious that Cash would lift him for Devenksi.

And Devenski didn’t make it any easier, walking the first batter to load the bases before getting the final out of the 3rd inning.

Rays would have to try and score off Johan Duran, which has been done before for the Rays!

Durhan needed the same amount of pitches to retire 3 Rays batters, and Devenski needed to retire 1 Twin.

Rubber match in Minneapolis tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SLIQmBvCOZ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 13, 2023

Rays can’t take advantage of a Baltimore Orioles loss to gain ground in the AL East and lose 3-2

Rubber match is tomorrow at 1:10 PM with Taj Bradley facing off against Dallas Keuchel.