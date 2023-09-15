Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Did you know the Rays tried to get Flaherty at the Trade Deadline? Just sayin’! By Brett Phillips Sep 15, 2023, 6:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Did you know the Rays tried to get Flaherty at the Trade Deadline? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays 4, Orioles 3: Nail-biter in Baltimore GDT: The Series of the Year Randyland North: Rays 5 Twins 4 GDT: Taj is gonna be a stud one day.... Rays: 2, Twins: 3 - A Littell Too Late GDT: Ahhhhhh, Joe Ryan Loading comments...
Loading comments...