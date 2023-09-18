Rays to announce St. Petersburg stadium deal this week

According to Marc Topkin at the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays are set to announce a new stadium deal with the city of St. Petersburg at the eleventh hour.

BREAKING: #Rays set to announce deal for new stadium in St. Pete https://t.co/A23GDAhwVj — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 18, 2023

Here’s what we know:

After 16 years of speculation, dating back to the change from Devil Rays to Rays, the team is staying in St. Petersburg, FL.

The stadium plan remains what was reported earlier: a fixed roof stadium seating 30,000 and anchoring a larger overall development in the Historic Gas Plant District, which is where the current stadium is located today.

The new stadium would open for the 2028 season, but the overall development may not be complete until a decade later. You can view the Rays stadium redevelopment proposal here.

Last week, Topkin also reported the Rays would be willing to take on around $600 million to fund a new stadium, with rumors floating that Stu Sternberg was interested in selling a stake in the team for the influx of cash.

The announcement could come as soon as tomorrow, with WDAE’s Zac Blobner reporting that a change in ownership is potentially falling into place as well.

We will update this article if any more news drops today.

Read More from DRaysBay: