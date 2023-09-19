Rays 6, Angels 2: Great day to be a Tampa Bay Ray

It wouldn’t be September baseball without a diminutive amount of stress, would it?

After taking the lead within the first two batters of the bottom of the first inning, as Yandy Diaz tripled and Randy Arozarena homered to take a 2-0 lead, the Rays would go seven more frames without scoring.

In the meantime, Rays righty Taj Bradley put together a good outing, going five innings while allowing one earned run and one walk while striking out six Angels.

Taj Bradley, Painted 80mph Curveball. ️ pic.twitter.com/4SqQMurvJ5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 19, 2023

As for the run that Bradley gave up, it came on a 92 MPH cutter that was deposited into left field by Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe.

Los Angeles would tie the game on another homer, as Zach Neto took a Robert Stephenson cutter 416 feet to left.

The Rays would rally in the bottom of the 8th and load the bases as Issac Paredes would reach, Brandon Lowe would single, and Taylor Walls would walk to bring up Osleivis Basabe, who was 3-27 until this.

Shawn Armstrong would shut the door in the 9th as the Rays go on and collect their 93rd win of the season.

The Rays face the Angels tomorrow at 6:40 PM EST for game two of the three game set, as Aaron Civale toes the slab opposite Reid Detmers.