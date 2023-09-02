Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Still stewing over last night Not sure how that one slipped away By Brett Phillips Sep 2, 2023, 5:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Still stewing over last night Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays: 2, Guardians: 3 - Glasnow great, offense not so much GDT: More Matt Moore? Rays 3, Marlins 0: Flappy Boys flounder the Fish Rays 11 Marlins 2: Hit three home runs and good things will happen GDT: Stay safe out there folks Rays Reacts Survey: What will September bring? Loading comments...
Loading comments...