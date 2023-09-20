Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Hey, has Reid Detmers ever played the Rays before? And if so, does anyone remember the outcome? By Brett Phillips Sep 20, 2023, 6:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Hey, has Reid Detmers ever played the Rays before? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays 6, Angels 2: Great day to be a Tampa Bay Ray GDT: Shohei-less Angels come to town Rays reach $1.3 billion stadium deal with St. Petersburg Rays to announce St. Petersburg stadium deal this week Rays 4, Orioles 5: At least they clinched GDT: Give me just a Littell more time Loading comments...
Loading comments...