Rays 5, Angels 4: A nice late season walk-off

An afternoon game against the Angels saw some high drama and close calls, so let’s take a look at how it all shook out. The pitching matchup was Griffin Canning versus Zach Eflin.

In the first inning saw a little Zach Neto single off of Zach Eflin, but the Angels couldn’t take advantage of the baserunner. In the bottom half Yandy Diaz drew a leadoff walk, then Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch. An Isaac Paredes double scored Diaz, and the Rays were on the board early.

Top of the second and a two-out single to Jo Adell put a man on the bases but the Angels could not score him. Totally unrelated side note but “Jo Adell” always sounds like the name of a 90s British pop start to me, no? The Rays went down in order in the bottom half.

In the third Randal Grichuk hit a one-out single, but again the baserunner was not brought home. Brandon Lowe got a one-out walk in the bottom half but he was also left stranded.

With two outs in the fourth Jared Walsh singled, then Jo Adell drew a walk. A David Fletcher single and Josh Lowe error scored Walsh and Adell and put the Angels in the lead. Michael Stefanic singled, but no additional runs scored. In the Rays’ half of the inning Josh Lowe singled, then Taylor Walls doubled. A Jonathan Aranda groundout scored Lowe to tie things up.

The Angels went 1-2-3 in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the inning Yandy Diaz once again drew a walk, but the next three batters were out, leaving him stranded.

Shawn Armstrong replaced Eflin in the sixth. Jared Walsh was hit by a pitch, then a Jo Adell home run scored two. David Fletcher walked, but only the two runs scored, putting the Angels up 4-2 at the half. Josh Lowe walked to start the bottom half, then successfully stole second. Manuel Margot then doubled to score Lowe. Manuel Margot stole third, but was not able to get that final run home.

Jake Diekman was next out of the pen. He got three Angels outs in a row, hurray! Yandy Diaz continued to have a day as he singled to start the Rays’ half. He advanced to second on a wild pitch. Unfortunately he was left on base.

Colin Poche was the next reliever up. Eduardo Escobar got a one-out single (and old friend Brett Phillips came out to pinch-run). A double-play eliminated the baserunner and ended the inning. In the bottom half with one out Manuel Margot was hit by a pitch... or was he? The Angels challenged the call. The call stood and the Angels lost their challenge. Two outs later it ultimately didn’t matter.

In the ninth Andrew Kittredge was out of the pen. Michael Stefanic singled, then Randal Grichuk doubled. Kittredge was able to pitch out of the jam and keep the Angels from extending their lead. A pinch-hitting Harold Ramirez singled to kick off the bottom of the ninth, Yandy Diaz then singled to put two onboard. A Paredes single scored pinch-runner Osleivis Basabe to tie things up. Josh Lowe then walked to load the bases. A Manuel Margot single walked off the game. Woop woop.

Final: Rays 5, Angels 4