Rays: 5, Blue Jays: 9 - Disappointing Homestand End

Rays look to end the 2023 regular seasons at the Trop with a series win against the Toronto Blue Jays. Here’s how the lineups stacked up:

Last one at the Trop before we’re back for the postseason #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/GEPYayc5rQ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 24, 2023

Let's end the road trip with a W! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/8fyhi8ekoC — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 24, 2023

After two singles by Yandy Diaz and Harold Ramirez, Isaac Parades singled to bring home Yandy and give the Rays a quick 1 run lead.

Junior Caminero then singled for his first career RBI. 109.5 MPH off the bat

Rays lead 2-0 after 1 inning.

In the top of the 2nd, after getting two quick outs, Taj Bradley was leaving a few pitches over the plate and the Toronto hitters took advantage. A Walk, double, then a single by Whit Merrifield scored two to tie the game.

Kevin Kiermaier singled to put two runners on for George Springer, who hit a inside-the-park HR, thanks to a over commitment by CF Manuel Margot.

Blue Jays lead 5-2 after 1.5 innings.

Yandy Diaz left after the 3rd inning, but Kevin Cash said it was due to more of a precaution than an injury.

Rays got a run back in the bottom of the 4th inning, when Josh Lowe doubled to open the inning, and then Taylor Walls singled to bring Lowe home.

Rays unfortunately ran into the last out, as Basabe was picked off of 1st base by Blue Jays’ catcher Kirk.

Blue Jays’ added to their lead in the top of the 6th inning with a solo HR by Vlad Jr.

6-3 Blue Jays.

In the bottom of the 7th, the Rays were able to cut the Blue Jays’ lead to 1 run. After Curtis Mead reached on a fielders’ choice, Isaac Parades hit a 2 run HR to left field for his 30th HR on the year.

Blue Jays still lead 6-5 after 7 innings.

An important note is that Taj Bradley, despite the runs given up, did pitch seven innings. His total line was 7.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 BB, and 4 Ks on 92 pitches. Hopefully some adjustments are made before his next start, but it is encouraging to see him go deep into a game, if just to save the bullpen.

Colin Poche came in relief for Bradley, and allowed a run to score after a single by Matt Chapman, then a triple by Daulton Varsho to score Chapman.

Blue Jays lead 7-5. Poche was able to get out of the inning with the only 1 run scored, but with the Rays down by two, Kevin Cash went to Erasmo Ramirez for the 9th to face the top of the order. Two back to back solo shots by Bo Bichette and Vlad Jr. to give the Blue Jays two more runs and make the score 9-5.

That would be the final, as Rays went down without much of a fight in the 9th inning.

Rays end the homestand at 3-3, and 2.5 games behind Baltimore for the AL East lead with 5 games left in the regular season. Next game is on Tuesday, as the Rays take on the Red Sox in Boston for a quick two game set. Zach Eflin is set to take the mound for the Rays against Tanner Houck for the Red Sox. Game time is 7:10 PM.