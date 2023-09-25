Rays announce Postseason events: Free Parties, Tattoos, and Yard Signs throughout Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced events and activities on both sides of Tampa Bay leading up to the Postseason and during the American League Wild Card Series.

Events will begin with Postseason Pop-Up Parties, taking place throughout the Tampa Bay region on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1. Other events and activations include two Rays flash tattoo events in St. Petersburg and Temple Terrace and various locations for fans to pick up Rays Up Tampa Bay yard signs, presented by Bayfront Health.

The full schedule of events is as follows:

Postseason Pop-Up Parties

Rays fans are welcomed to attend one of many Postseason Pop-Up Parties for fun, exclusive promotional items including Rays Up Tampa Bay Yard Signs, presented by Bayfront Health, Randy Arozarena Boot Can Koozies and fruity, frozen ice from Carousel’s.

Saturday, September 30

Bob Gardner Community Park in Lakewood Ranch - 2710 White Eagle Blvd, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hyde Park Village in Tampa - 742 South Village Circle, Tampa FL 33606 | 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Walter Fuller Park in St. Petersburg - 2800 75th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710 | 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

Oscar Cooler Sports Complex in Lutz - 770 Lutz Lake Fern Road, Lutz, FL 33548 | 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Dunedin Community Center - 1920 Pinehurst Rd, Dunedin, FL 34698 | 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Rays Flash Tattoo Events

Monday, October 2 from 2-8 p.m., the first 50 fans ages 18 and older per location can select one of five Rays tattoo designs for free. These events will be based on a first come, first served basis at the following locations:

Poison Ivy Ink, 218 5th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

9722 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Yes, really!

All flash tattoo designs are final as is. Color and design changes are not permitted. Tattoos will be 2-3 inches, and available on arms or legs only. Flash tattoos are limited to one (1) tattoo per person. Fans are allowed to bring foldable/portable chairs to accommodate any wait, and are not permitted to line up to receive flash tattoos until 1 p.m. at each location.

The Rays postseason site also encourages fans getting tattoos to, “Make sure to stay hydrated and eat before arriving.”

Participants must agree to sign waivers for both the Tampa Bay Rays and Poison Ivy Ink prior to receiving a tattoo. Tipping your artist is not required, but is strongly encouraged.

Rays Up Tampa Bay Yard Sign Distribution Sites

Beginning Saturday, September 30, fans can pick up yard signs at select partner locations during each business’ regular operating hours, while supplies last:

The Avenue

330 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Chicken Salad Chick

1221 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

249 Windward Passage, Clearwater, FL 33767

Coppertail Brewing Co.

2601 E 2nd Ave, Tampa, FL 33605

Crown Honda

7671 US Hwy 19N Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Kane’s Furniture

6222 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614

4501 34th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33714

Suncoast Credit Union

Downtown St. Pete - 1022 Central Ave. St. Petersburg, FL 33705

South St. Pete - 2120 34th St. S. St. Petersburg, FL 33711

For important information and additional details regarding these postseason events, visit RaysBaseball.com/Postseason.