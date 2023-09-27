Rays 5, Red Sox 0: A shut out at Fenway

Hello friends, we’re winding down the regular season and facing off against a team that typically is challenging the Rays in the AL East, and yet this year it’s the Orioles, and the Red Sox haven’t put up much of a fight.

Let’s take a look at how things went tonight.

The matchup was Tyler Glasnow (still on limited innings) and Brayan Bello.

The Rays went three-up-three-down in the top of the inning and then Glasnow had his first 1-2-3 of the game.

Josh Lowe kicked off the second with a solo home run, then Taylor Walls got a two-out walk. The Rays would have to settle for the one run, but it put them on the board early.

Welcome to the 2️⃣0️⃣ - 3️⃣0️⃣ club, Josh! pic.twitter.com/qA1kFW022L — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 27, 2023

Glasnow had his only rough inning of the game in the bottom of the second. It started with a double to Alex Verdugo, then a Trevor Story single that moved Verdugo to third. Story stole second. Bobby Dalbec walked to load the bases with only one out, but then Glasnow induced a double play to get himself out of the jam scoreless.

Jonathan Aranda got a one-out single in the top of the third, but a double play quickly ended the inning. The Sox went 1-2-3 in the bottom half.

Randy Arozarena singled to start the fourth, followed by a Josh Lowe single. Isaac Paredes then singled to load things up. A Harold Ramirez sac fly scored Arozarena, putting the Rays up 2-0. Manuel Margot then hit a double to score Lowe, and the Rays had a three-run lead. The Red Sox went 1-2-3 in the bottom half.

Aranda walked to start the fifth, but a strikeout and a double play then ended the inning. The Sox continued to struggle against Glasnow, though, who had another 1-2-3. He was, however, done after five with a final line of 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K on 70 pitches.

Josh Lowe singled to open up the sixth, then Isaac Paredes homered to the top of the Green Monster, putting the Rays up 5-0. Manuel Margot walked, but no additional runs scored.

Love to see it pic.twitter.com/At1hntrFbf — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 27, 2023

Andrew Kittredge was out of the pen in the bottom of the inning. He gave up a leadoff single to Connor Wong, but three quick outs followed.

The Rays went down in order in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the inning the next reliever up was Jake Diekman. Three outs later, he’d done his job.

No surprise, Josh Lowe got on base to start the eighth, this time with a walk. Harold Ramirez singled, but no runs would score. Chris Devenski was next up for the Rays’ pen, and he continued the successful run of innings with another 1-2-3.

The Rays’ bats were quiet in the top of the ninth, so it was all turned over to Robert Stephenson to close it down. And like those who came before him, he also struck out the side to shut out the Sox. Woot.

Final: Rays 5, Red Sox 0