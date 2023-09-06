Rays 3, Red Sox 1: Baby Giraffe gallops Rays to victory

Tyler Glasnow looked astoundingly dominant this evening against the Boston Red Sox.

Over six innings, Glasnow struck out a career-high tying 14. Meaning, of the 18 outs he recorded 78% of them were via the strikeout.

Also, out of the 21 batters Tyler Glasnow faced, he threw first-pitch strikes to 18, which is also a career high for the 30-year-old right-hander.

Tyler Glasnow, 97mph Fastball and 85mph Curveball, Overlay pic.twitter.com/yF2FX8so21 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 7, 2023

Brandon Lowe continued his torrid tear, belting a solo blast, and second homer in as many games, in the bottom of the third inning to knot the score at 1.

Issac Paredes decided he didn’t want to miss out on the fun either, hammering his own solo shot in the bottom of the third inning to give the Rays their first lead of the night.

Hittin’ Harold Ramirez lived up to his nickname as he doubled to center to extend the Tampa Bay lead to 3-1.

Robert Stephenson and Colin Poche earned holds, and Pete Fairbanks came on to earn his 20th save as the Rays win their second out of three against the Red Sox, and take the season series.

The Rays have won their last 10 of 12 series’, and go into their next against the playoff-hopeful Seattle Mariners for a four-game set starting tomorrow evening at 6:40 PM EST.