Filed under: Game Threads GDT: I haven’t checked the standings in a month, are the Mariners any good? Now to take a big sip of hot coff- By Brett Phillips Sep 7, 2023, 6:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: I haven’t checked the standings in a month, are the Mariners any good? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays 0 Mariners 1: That Sinking Feeling Rays 3, Red Sox 1: Baby Giraffe gallops Rays to victory GDT: Yowza! Rays: 8, Red Sox: 6 - Lowe’s Well That Ends Well GDT: Pink Hat Fun Facts Rays 3 Red Sox 7: I’m not angry, I’m disappointed Loading comments...
Loading comments...