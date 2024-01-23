Rays announce minor league coaching staffs for 2024

The Tampa Bay Rays have named the minor league on-field coaching and medical staffs for the 2024 season.

Headlining the announcement is the promotion of Morgan Ensberg from Double-A manager to Triple-A manager, following the promotion of Michael Johns to Rays first base coach for the 2024 season.

We’re excited to announce Morgan Ensberg as our Manager for the 2024 season! pic.twitter.com/XQe5ymA49A — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) January 23, 2024

Ensberg — an All-Star, Silver Slugger, and MVP finalist in 2005 — retired in 2009 following an attempt at making the Tampa Bay Rays roster in Spring Training of that season. Following his retirement, he coached in various capacities for UC San Diego (2011-2012) and the Astros minor league affiliates (2013-2018) before taking over the Rays Double-A affiliate in 2019.

Also notable has been the promotion of Blake Butera, who will head Player Development at age-31. The promotion comes after a season serving the organization as a Field Coordinator. Prior to that, Butera had served as a manager of the Rays Class-A affiliate from age 25-29.

To support Butera in the role, the Rays have aligned longtime front office employees George Pappas (promoted from assistant director to director) and Simon Rosenbaum (formerly assistant director of Minor League operations and baseball development) to support his leadership, as well as Alejandro Freire, who also served as a Field Coordinator in 2023.

Finally, also worth noting are some of the names the Rays have been fortunate not to lose this off-season, including Winston Doom - one of the Rays pitching development master minds - and former Triple-A manager Jared Sandberg, who currently serves all minor league levels as an Outfield/Baserunning coordinator. He returned to the Rays after a stint on the Seattle Mariners staff last off-season.

Below is the announced roster for all player development and minor league coaching staffs. Changes year-over-year are denoted below the list, per a Rays press release.

RAYS PLAYER DEVELOPMENT LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE

Senior Director, Player Development: Blake Butera

Blake Butera Director, Minor League Operations: George Pappas

George Pappas Director, Player Programs & Integration: Simon Rosenbaum

Simon Rosenbaum Director, Pitching: Winston Doom

Winston Doom Assistant Director, Coaching & Player Development: Alejandro Freire

Alejandro Freire Assistant Director, Pitching: Ryan Pennell

RAYS MINOR LEAGUE COORDINATORS & ROVING INSTRUCTORS

Pitching Coordinator: Alberto Bastardo

Alberto Bastardo Pitching Coordinator: Buddy Carlyle

Buddy Carlyle Pitching Coord., Performance Development: Christian Wonders

Christian Wonders Roving Pitching Instructor: Tony Watson

Tony Watson Hitting Coordinator: Will Bradley

Will Bradley Hitting Coordinator: Kyle Wilson

Kyle Wilson Hitting Research & Video Coord.: Steve Livesey

Steve Livesey Roving Hitting Instructor: Wuarnner Rincones

Wuarnner Rincones Catching Coordinator: Jeff Smith

Jeff Smith Infield Coordinator: Ivan Ochoa

Ivan Ochoa Outfield/Baserunning Coordinator: Jared Sandberg

Jared Sandberg Process & Development Coordinator: Josh Kozuch

Josh Kozuch Strength and Conditioning Coordinator: Paul Jones

Paul Jones Latin America and Complex S&C Coordinator.: Cesar Gutierrez

Cesar Gutierrez Minor League Affiliate Medical Coord.: Marty Brinker

Marty Brinker Complex Medical & Rehab Coordinator: Scott Thurston

Scott Thurston Minor League Equipment Coordinator: Tim McKechney

Tim McKechney Asst. Minor League Equipment Coordinator: Shane Rossetti

Shane Rossetti Language Education Coordinator: Lenore Sanchez

DURHAM (TRIPLE-A - INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE)

Manager: Morgan Ensberg

Morgan Ensberg Hitting Coach: Kenny Hook

Kenny Hook Pitching Coach: Brian Reith

Brian Reith Bench Coach: Reinaldo Ruiz

Reinaldo Ruiz Bullpen Coach: Brett Ebers

Brett Ebers Assistant Hitting Coach: Tyler Ladendorf

Tyler Ladendorf Strength & Conditioning Coach: Steve Chase

Steve Chase S&C/BB Performance Science: Riley Welch

Riley Welch Process & Integration Coach: Mathew Bennett

Mathew Bennett Athletic Trainer: Kris Russell

Kris Russell Athletic Trainer: Tsutomu Kamiya

Tsutomu Kamiya Clubhouse Manager: Pat Phelan

MONTGOMERY (DOUBLE-A - SOUTHERN LEAGUE)

Manager: Kevin Boles

Kevin Boles Hitting Coach: Paul Rozzelle

Paul Rozzelle Pitching Coach: Steve Merriman

Steve Merriman Bench Coach: German Melendez

German Melendez Strength & Conditioning Coach: Austin Teets

Austin Teets Athletic Trainer: James Ramsdell

BOWLING GREEN (HIGH-A – SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE)

Manager: Rafael Valenzuela

Rafael Valenzuela Hitting Coach: Braxton Martinez

Braxton Martinez Pitching Coach: Jim Paduch

Jim Paduch Bench Coach: Perry Roth

Perry Roth Strength & Conditioning Coach: Garrett Hudson

Garrett Hudson Athletic Trainer: Ruben Santiago

Ruben Santiago Clubhouse Manager: Jacob Osborne

CHARLESTON (LOW-A – CAROLINA LEAGUE)

Manager: Sean Smedley

Sean Smedley Hitting Coach: Brett Schneider

Brett Schneider Pitching Coach: Levi Romero

Levi Romero Bench Coach: Ronnie Richardson

Ronnie Richardson Strength & Conditioning Coach: Giovanni Caraballo

Giovanni Caraballo Athletic Trainer: Halee Williams

Halee Williams Clubhouse Manager: John Horaz

FCL RAYS (FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE)

Complex Programming & Fundamentals Coordinator: Frank Maldonado

Frank Maldonado Manager: Héctor Giménez

Héctor Giménez Hitting Coach: K.C. Judge

K.C. Judge Hitting Coach: Hez Randolph

Hez Randolph Hitting Coach: Alejandro Segovia

Alejandro Segovia Pitching Coach: Henry Bonilla

Henry Bonilla Pitching Coach: Jose Gonzalez

Jose Gonzalez Rehab Pitching Coach: Doc Watson

Doc Watson Bench Coach: Esteban Gonzalez

Esteban Gonzalez Coach: Jim Morrison

Jim Morrison Coach: Leandro Francisco

Leandro Francisco Coach: Julio Zorrilla

Julio Zorrilla Coach: Chris Roberson

Chris Roberson Coach: Manny Castillo

Manny Castillo Process & Development Coach: David Lianes

David Lianes Strength & Conditioning Coach: Victor Cruz

Victor Cruz Strength & Conditioning Coach: Andrew Mitchell

Andrew Mitchell Physical Therapist: Sarah Clay

Sarah Clay Physical Therapist: Colleen Hamman

Colleen Hamman Athletic Trainer: Kyndell Crowell

Kyndell Crowell Athletic Trainer: Nick Faciana

Nick Faciana Athletic Trainer: Brianna Tovar

Brianna Tovar Athletic Trainer: Halee Williams

Halee Williams Clubhouse Manager: Steve Berhalter

Steve Berhalter Clubhouse Manager: Cesar Guillen

Cesar Guillen Minor League Clubhouse & Nutrition Assistant: Sean Jones

Below are the organizational changes for minor league managerial roles:

Triple-A Manager Morgan Ensberg , spent last season managing Double-A Montgomery

, spent last season managing Double-A Montgomery Double-A Manager Kevin Boles , spent last season managing the Princeton WhistlePigs in the summer-collegiate Appalachian League

, spent last season managing the Princeton WhistlePigs in the summer-collegiate Appalachian League Florida Complex League Manager Héctor Giménez, spent last season as a coach for the FCL Rays

Below are the organizational changes for minor league coordinator and roving instructor roles:

Hitting Research and Video Coordinator Steve Livesey , spent last season as a Hitting Coordinator

, spent last season as a Hitting Coordinator Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Paul Jones , spent last season as Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coordinator

, spent last season as Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Process and Development Coordinator Josh Kozuch , spent last season as Mental Performance Coordinator

, spent last season as Mental Performance Coordinator Roving Hitting Instructor Wuarnner Rincones, spent last season as Hitting Coach for Double-A Montgomery

Below are the new hires for minor league coordinator and roving instructor roles:

Pitching Coordinator Buddy Carlyle , spent last season as Minor League Pitching Coordinator for the Los Angeles Angels

, spent last season as Minor League Pitching Coordinator for the Los Angeles Angels Pitching Coordinator, Performance Development Christian Wonders , spent last season as a Sports Science Instructor for the San Diego Padres

, spent last season as a Sports Science Instructor for the San Diego Padres Roving Pitching Instructor Tony Watson, retired from MLB in 2022 having last pitched for the San Francisco Giants in 2021

Below are the new hires to the minor league on-field coaching and medical staffs:

Assistant Hitting Coach Tyler Ladendorf (Triple-A Durham), spent last season as a Hitting Fellow for Double-A Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)

(Triple-A Durham), spent last season as a Hitting Fellow for Double-A Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) Hitting Coach Brett Schneider (Class-A Charleston), spent last season as Hitting Coach for the ACL Mariners

(Class-A Charleston), spent last season as Hitting Coach for the ACL Mariners Hitting Coach K.C. Judge (Florida Complex League), spent last season as Hitting Coach for the ACL Diamondbacks

(Florida Complex League), spent last season as Hitting Coach for the ACL Diamondbacks Coach Chris Roberson (Florida Complex League), played in 2023 for Acereros de Monclova in the Mexican League

(Florida Complex League), played in 2023 for Acereros de Monclova in the Mexican League Process and Development Coach Elliot Cox, was previously a Mental Performance Coach for IMG Academy

Below are new roles in Player Development Leadership and Administration: