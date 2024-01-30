Rays announce 2024 FanFest details for Feb 17

The 2024 Rays Fan Fest, presented by DEX Imaging, is set for Saturday, February 17 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at Tropicana Field. The event will feature current major league players and coaches, home clubhouse tours, on-stage entertainment, food and e-waste drives, and more.
Tickets are free but are required to access Fan Fest and can be claimed on the MLB Ballpark app or at RaysBaseball.com/FanFest and scanned from a mobile device for entry. Parking for the event is free. Rays Season Members are granted early entry beginning at 12 p.m.
Complete details and an up-to-date list of players expected to attend will be available at RaysBaseball.com/FanFest. More detail on the event, via the team press release and website, is below:
Player Autographs
Beginning on Monday, February 5, Rays Season Members and subscribers to the Rays Insider email newsletter will have the first chance to purchase autograph passes for select players. Season Member presale will begin at 10 a.m., while Rays Insider presale will start at 2 p.m. All other fans can purchase autograph passes in the MLB Ballpark app or at RaysBaseball.com/FanFest starting on Tuesday, February 6 at 10 a.m.
Rays Yard Sale
The Rays Charity Yard Sale and Clubhouse Corner are back for 2024 Fan Fest. The Charity Yard Sale, which features unique items from the past and present all for just $5, is moving to the 3rd base food hall. In the Clubhouse Corner, fans can also find great deals on authentic, game-used merchandise such as jerseys, helmets, bats and autographed memorabilia.
All proceeds benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation, the official charity of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays Baseball Foundation, which includes the Rowdies Soccer Fund, is dedicated to improving the lives of those in need within our community, focusing primarily on education, youth development, wellness and social responsibility.
Food & E-Waste Drives
The Rays are partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay to host a food drive during Fan Fest from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Fans can donate nonperishable food items outside of Gate 1 (Lot 7) and Gate 4. Each household that donates three or more items will receive a ticket voucher valid for two (2) Lower Reserved tickets to a 2024 regular season home game.
Suggested donation items are below:
- Rice and Pasta
- Beans
- Canned Vegetables
- Canned Meats
- Breakfast Items
- Cereal & Oatmeal
In addition, the Rays and Rowdies Sustainability Committee will be hosting an E-Waste Drive during Fan Fest from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. near the entrance to Lot 6.
- Computers (desktop & laptop)
- Servers
- Hard Drives
- All Circuit Boards
- UPS Battery Backups
- Monitors (Flat Screen Only)
- Printers
- DVD players
- VCRs
- Modems
- Routers
- X-Ray Film
- Cell Phone/ Mobile Phones
- Telephones
- Telephone Systems
- Phone System Hardware
- Insulated Cable & Wire
- Video Games & Video Game Consoles
- iPads & Tablets
- Cable Boxes
Season Ticket Holder Benefits
Rays Season Members will receive exclusive opportunities at Fan Fest.
- Early Access: After passing through Gate 5 security, all Rays Season Members may enter Tropicana Field through Gate 5 starting at 12 p.m. with the green Season Member mobile ticket loaded in the Ballpark app. Early access includes special merchandise and offers in the Rays Charity Yard Sale and Clubhouse Corner.
- Republic Bank Draft Room: Stop by the Republic Bank Draft Room throughout the day, exclusive to Rays Season Members, and enjoy several great benefits.
- Rays Player Photo Station: Get your photo taken with a Rays player or coach at Fan Fest! To provide photo opportunities for as many Season Members as possible, autographs are prohibited.
- Special Food Offerings: Try some delicious complimentary food samples featuring new items for the 2024 season from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. in the Republic Bank Draft Room.
