Rays announce 2024 FanFest details for Feb 17

The 2024 Rays Fan Fest, presented by DEX Imaging, is set for Saturday, February 17 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at Tropicana Field. The event will feature current major league players and coaches, home clubhouse tours, on-stage entertainment, food and e-waste drives, and more.

Tickets are free but are required to access Fan Fest and can be claimed on the MLB Ballpark app or at RaysBaseball.com/FanFest and scanned from a mobile device for entry. Parking for the event is free. Rays Season Members are granted early entry beginning at 12 p.m.

Complete details and an up-to-date list of players expected to attend will be available at RaysBaseball.com/FanFest. More detail on the event, via the team press release and website, is below:

Player Autographs

Beginning on Monday, February 5, Rays Season Members and subscribers to the Rays Insider email newsletter will have the first chance to purchase autograph passes for select players. Season Member presale will begin at 10 a.m., while Rays Insider presale will start at 2 p.m. All other fans can purchase autograph passes in the MLB Ballpark app or at RaysBaseball.com/FanFest starting on Tuesday, February 6 at 10 a.m.

Rays Yard Sale

The Rays Charity Yard Sale and Clubhouse Corner are back for 2024 Fan Fest. The Charity Yard Sale, which features unique items from the past and present all for just $5, is moving to the 3rd base food hall. In the Clubhouse Corner, fans can also find great deals on authentic, game-used merchandise such as jerseys, helmets, bats and autographed memorabilia.

All proceeds benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation, the official charity of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays Baseball Foundation, which includes the Rowdies Soccer Fund, is dedicated to improving the lives of those in need within our community, focusing primarily on education, youth development, wellness and social responsibility.

Food & E-Waste Drives

The Rays are partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay to host a food drive during Fan Fest from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Fans can donate nonperishable food items outside of Gate 1 (Lot 7) and Gate 4. Each household that donates three or more items will receive a ticket voucher valid for two (2) Lower Reserved tickets to a 2024 regular season home game.

Suggested donation items are below:

Rice and Pasta

Beans

Canned Vegetables

Canned Meats

Breakfast Items

Cereal & Oatmeal

In addition, the Rays and Rowdies Sustainability Committee will be hosting an E-Waste Drive during Fan Fest from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. near the entrance to Lot 6.

Computers (desktop & laptop)

Servers

Hard Drives

All Circuit Boards

UPS Battery Backups

Monitors (Flat Screen Only)

Printers

DVD players

VCRs

Modems

Routers

X-Ray Film

Cell Phone/ Mobile Phones

Telephones

Telephone Systems

Phone System Hardware

Insulated Cable & Wire

Video Games & Video Game Consoles

iPads & Tablets

Cable Boxes

Season Ticket Holder Benefits

Rays Season Members will receive exclusive opportunities at Fan Fest.