Rays announce 2024 Spring Training Invitees

The Tampa Bay Rays announced today that 32 players on minor league contracts have been invited to major league spring training in 2024.

The following is a positional list of the non-roster invites joining the Rays in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Free agent NRI are denoted in italics.

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS (14): Trevor Brigden, Carlos Garcia, Michael Gomez, Zac Houston, Emmanuel Mejia, Erasmo Ramírez, Joe Record, Burch Smith, Justin Sterner, Edwin Uceta, Naoyuki Uwasawa, Jacob Waguespack, Nathan Wiles, and Logan Workman

LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS (3): Antonio Jimenez, Brendan McKay and Mason Montgomery

CATCHERS (6): Rob Brantly, Logan Driscoll, Alex Jackson, Dominic Keegan, Nick Meyer and Kenny Piper

INFIELDERS (4): C.J. Hinojosa, Tanner Murray, Ronny Simon and Carson Williams

OUTFIELDERS (5): Ruben Cardenas, Niko Hulsizer, Jake Mangum, Kameron Misner and Tristan Peters

Of the 32 players invited to camp, seven have major league service time:

Brendan McKay (Tampa Bay)

Erasmo Ramírez (Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington, New York-NL, Boston and Detroit)

Burch Smith (Oakland, Kansas City, San Francisco, San Diego and Milwaukee)

Edwin Uceta (Los Angeles-NL, Arizona and New York-NL)

Jacob Waguespack (Toronto)

Rob Brantly (Miami, Chicago-AL, Philadelphia, San Francisco and New York-AL)

Alex Jackson (Atlanta, Miami and Milwaukee)

The Rays pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Tuesday, February 13, while position players are scheduled to report on Sunday, February 18. The first full-squad workout is scheduled to take place on Monday, February 19.