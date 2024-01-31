Four Rays among ESPN Top 100 prospects

Kiley McDaniel, the former prospect guru of FanGraphs and now of ESPN, has released his top 100 prospects for the upcoming season.

Among the 100 prospects listed are four from the Rays organization as well as a former Rays farmhand.

3. Junior Caminero, 3B

13. Carson Williams, SS

47. Curtis Mead, 3B

62. Xavier Isaac, 1B

These four Rays prospects have been featured prominently in the rankings thus far leading up to the 2024 regular season. Junior Caminero continues to have considered one of the top three prospects in all of baseball (with an average ranking of 3.5 factoring in eight separate lists this year).

According to McDaniel, Caminero reminds him of the power and aggression of Giancarlo Stanton in the batter’s box, but while playing third base. McDaniel sees a solid fielding third baseman at that with 50 fielding grade and 70 grade throwing arm.

Meanwhile, Carson Williams receives his highest ranking of the prospect season at 13th overall. McDaniel raves about Williams extraordinary defense, saying the shortstop will be a perennial Gold Glove contender. Also, despite an exuberant number of strikeouts, he expects Williams will be a power threat at the plate and is the type of player who will routinely put up 20/20 seasons.

At this point, everyone knows what Curtis Mead is...and that’s a very talented hitter that will force his way into a starting lineup. McDaniel says as much when he breaks down what type of player Mead is: “Above average at everything in the batter’s box (right-handed hitter), doesn’t offer much speed or defensive value.”

Rounding out the Rays on the rankings is “Hulking” first baseman Xavier Isaac. McDaniel is one of the many that have come to praise the Rays surprising selection with the 29th overall pick in the 2021 draft. He closes by saying that, “Isaac has all the makings of being a middle-of-the-order force for years.”

Also in the top-100... No 83. Kyle Manzardo, who the Rays traded to the Cleveland Guardians for SP Aaron Civale at the trade deadline.

You can check out the full list and write up here: Kiley McDaniel’s Top 100 MLB prospects for 2024