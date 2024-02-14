Rays announce 2024 Promotional Schedule, two additions to Hall of Fame

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the promotions and giveaway schedule, and Rays Hall of Fame induction dates.

The first giveaway is the traditional schedule magnet for the first 20,000 fans on Opening Day (March 28) against the Toronto Blue Jays, but let’s get into the full schedule:

Jose Siri Replica Necklace presented by DEX Imaging (March 31 vs. Toronto Blue Jays)

Dave Wills Tropical Shirt presented by Crown Automotive Group (April 14 vs San Francisco Giants)

Randy Arozarena Luchador Mask (Kids Giveaway — May 5 vs. New York Mets)

Josh Lowe Sunglasses presented by Tropicana (Kids Giveaway — May 26 vs. Kansas City Royals)

Isaac Paredes Socks presented by Morgan Automotive Group (Kids Giveaway — June 9 vs. Baltimore Orioles)

Yandy Diaz Bobblehead presented by Bayfront Health (June 30 vs. Cleveland Guardians)

Randy Arozarena Streetwear Shirt (July 12 vs. Cleveland Guardians)

Flappy Boi Zip-Up Hoodie presented by Spectrum (August 9 vs. Baltimore Orioles)

Croc Jibbitz inspired Shoe Charms presented by Duke Energy (Kids Giveaway — August 11 vs. Baltimore Orioles)

Devil Rays Sherpa Bucket Hat presented by FL DOT (August 16 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks)

Other giveaways that do not yet have promotional images include:

Friendship Bracelet Kit presented by Bally Sports (Kids Giveaway — May 12 vs. Yankees)

Skateboard Deck Art presented by Bally Sports (May 24 vs. Kansas City Royals)

Sneaker Keychain (July 14 vs. Cleveland Guardians)

Pete Fairbanks Bobblehead presented by Take 5 Oil Change (July 28 vs. Cincinnati Reds)

Fred McGriff Bobblehead presented by DEX Imaging (September 1 vs San Diego Padres)

For the full promotions and giveaways schedule, visit RaysBaseball.com/Promotions. Standard fan giveaways are for the first 12,000 fans, while Kids giveaways are for the first 5,000 fans 14 and under.

Hall of Fame

In addition to the promotions above, the Rays also confirmed two inductees to the team’s hall of fame for 2024.

Longtime Rays Radio Broadcaster Dave Wills will be posthumously inducted into the Rays Hall of Fame on April 14. His induction is accompanied by the Dave Wills Tropical Shirt giveaway above, presented by Crown Automotive Group for the first 12,000 fans.

Former Rays first baseman and MLB Hall of Famer Fred McGriff will be inducted as well on September 1, accompanied by a bobblehead giveaway of his likeness presented by DEX Imaging for the first 12,000 fans.