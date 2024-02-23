Rays Your Voice: Jim Turvey joins the show to discuss Rays Vegas win totals

It’s our first episode after the start of Spring Training, and the Rays continue to make moves. They signed infielder Amed Rosario to a one-year deal and also brought in old friend Yu Chang on a minor league contract with an invite to camp. We discuss how those moves change the roster outlook before the start of Grapefruit League games.

But the highlight of this episode is our discussion with former DRaysBay writer Jim Turvey (@TurveyBets), currently of Action Network. We take a look at the Rays regular season win total, which DraftKings currently has set at 84.5, and break down why the betting markets are so down on the Rays who are coming off a 99-win season and have reached the postseason for five straight years.

While we are all very bullish on this Rays team, we lay out the case for why they could take a step back this year. The biggest reasons are entering the season without All-Star shortstop Wander Franco, and having a completely reshaped starting rotation from the start of 2023.

To end the show, we throw out some enticing Rays futures bets that may have some value for bettors ahead of 2024.