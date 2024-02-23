Bally Sports to broadcast 10 Spring Training games in 2024

The Rays first spring training game of 2024 will be on Saturday at 1:05 pm, and available to stream on Rays Radio, as will every game.
If you’re looking for television viewing, the opportunities are more limited, but the Rays will have 10 spring training games broadcast this year, starting on Sunday.
Here’s the schedule, with all games scheduled for 1:05 PM start times:
- Sunday, February 25 — Tigers
- Tuesday, February 27 — Yankees
- Monday, March 4 — Pirates
- Thursday, March 7 — Phillies
- Monday, March 11 — Blue Jays
- Wednesday, March 13 — Twins
- Friday, March 15 — Orioles
- Monday, March 18 — Braves
- Friday, March 22 — Twins
- Saturday, March 23 — Orioles
Rays spring training broadcasts begin Sunday! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/foL9XJrg5i— Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) February 20, 2024
And for those looking for the radio schedule for the airwaves:
It’s a beautiful thing…. #RaysUp@RaysRadio @RaysBaseball pic.twitter.com/p499IwkveD— WDAE (Tampa Bay's Sports Radio) (@953WDAE) February 22, 2024
All remaining games will be available on the Rays website via radio broadcast.
