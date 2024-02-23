Bally Sports to broadcast 10 Spring Training games in 2024

The Rays first spring training game of 2024 will be on Saturday at 1:05 pm, and available to stream on Rays Radio, as will every game.

If you’re looking for television viewing, the opportunities are more limited, but the Rays will have 10 spring training games broadcast this year, starting on Sunday.

Here’s the schedule, with all games scheduled for 1:05 PM start times:

Sunday, February 25 — Tigers

Tuesday, February 27 — Yankees

Monday, March 4 — Pirates

Thursday, March 7 — Phillies

Monday, March 11 — Blue Jays

Wednesday, March 13 — Twins

Friday, March 15 — Orioles

Monday, March 18 — Braves

Friday, March 22 — Twins

Saturday, March 23 — Orioles

Rays spring training broadcasts begin Sunday! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/foL9XJrg5i — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) February 20, 2024

And for those looking for the radio schedule for the airwaves:

All remaining games will be available on the Rays website via radio broadcast.