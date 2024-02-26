Homage debuts Devil Rays Starter Jackets

I don’t know what the future of Rays jersey’s hold, but when I think of the past, my greatest desire is to not only see the return of the Devil Rays script, but the return to black.

Homage is giving us just that in this incredible return of the MLB Starter Jacket, and this time they’re doing it for all 30 teams.

And let me tell you.

The Devil Rays jacket does not disappoint!

Incredible.

Here’s what Homage’s press release had to say about the jackets:

HOMAGE is excited to reissue the iconic MLB STARTER satin jacket in an exclusive limited edition release. A certified nineties throwback, our exclusive vintage-inspired HOMAGE x STARTER Satin Jackets are built for the dugout, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, and the essential interior patch. The unforgettable star of the STARTER logo remains an instantly recognizable symbol of early 90s swag. The sportswear brand became associated with classic hip-hop and Hollywood in the early part of the decade, when stars from Eddie Murphy to Brooke Shields to DJ Jazzy Jeff sported STARTER’s outerwear, headwear, hoodies, and more. As a comfort-focused brand obsessed with the stories that move us, HOMAGE is thrilled to showcase such an iconic piece of nineties street fashion culture. Pay homage!

