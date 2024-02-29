Tampa Bay Rays sign Francisco Mejia to minor league deal

The Tampa Bay Rays have resigned veteran catcher Francisco Mejia to a minor league deal per a report from Marc Topkin.

The 28 year old catcher has Major League experience over the past seven seasons, spending the past three campaigns with the Rays. Originally signed by the Cleveland Guardians as an international free agent in 2012, Mejia quickly became one of the organization’s top prospects and one of the best catching prospects in all of baseball. Mejia established a new minor league hitting streak record with a 50 game run in 2016 and then peaked as a prospect prior to the 2018 season when he was ranked as the 20th best prospect entering the season.

Mejia debuted with Cleveland in 2017 but struggled to showcase his offensive talents that propelled his prospectdom. In 2018, the Guardians sent Mejia to the Padres in a trade. Unfortunately, Mejia didn’t realize his offensive potential during his San Diego tenure either.

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Mejia in the trade that sent Blake Snell to the San Diego Padres following the 2020 season. After the trade, Mejia took on a role behind the plate for the Rays, playing in 227 games over three seasons, hitting .245/.285/.398 with 17 HR; overall, Mejia registered a 92 wRC+. However, Mejia’s Rays career was vastly supported by his 2021 campaign. After which, his production tailed off to the point of him being below replacement level in 2023 and ultimately losing his place on the Rays roster.

On February 9th, Mejia had signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels but would be released on February 24th. After his release, speculation quickly grew rampant that he would rejoin the Rays and thus that prophecy has come to fruition. However, despite his addition to the roster, Marc Topkin reports that the Rays are still planning on having Rene Pinto and Alex Jackson as their Opening Day roster catchers.