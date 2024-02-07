There are two new Rays hats in 2024

MLB is issuing separate hats for Spring Training and Batting Practice and 2024, and as a result the Rays are getting two different new hats this season.

The first is an inverse-color cap for Spring Training, featuring a blue sun-burst on a yellow cap:

Among the Spring Training caps, the Rays is seemingly the brightest of the lot.

Warm to cool. Kudos to MLB for a well balanced spring training color palette. pic.twitter.com/Fpimo7FaDR — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) February 5, 2024

Second is a Devil Rays throwback for batting practice, but featured on a blue cap instead of the throw-back black:

The Rays have slowly been reintroducing the rainbow gradient from the initial seasons of the franchise, and finally bringing back the cap logo is a welcomed update.

You can see all the new caps at UniWatch, including a few fun ones for the Phillies and Athletics...