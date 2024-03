2024 DRaysBay Community Prospect List: Vote for No. 18

Previous Winner

Mason Auer, OF

AA | .205/.292/.348 (.640, 72 wRC+) 511 PA, 11 HR, 47 SB

Auer is the textbook case of why you usually wait until a player reaches Double-A to evaluate their hit tool with any level of certainty. After boasting wRC+ in the 130’s across Class and High-A last season, the Rays aggressively moved the 2021 5th rounder up yet again, and the results were uninspiring at the plate. Auer tried changing his swing mid-season to be more open, upright, and farther back in the box, so we’ll see how that plays out on offense this year. Notably, Baseball America reports that, “Defensively, Auer is a big league-ready, plus-plus center fielder with a plus-plus arm.“ Big praise for a 22-year old.

2024 DRaysBay Community Prospect List Rank Player Position Votes Total Percentage Last Season Rank Player Position Votes Total Percentage Last Season 1 Junior Caminero 3B 27 28 96% 7 2 Carson Williams SS 19 35 54% 5 3 Shane Baz RHP 16 36 44% 2 4 Xavier Isaac 1B 29 37 78% 17 5 Curtis Mead 3B 27 32 84% 1 6 Brayden Taylor 3B 20 31 65% N/A 7 Yoniel Curet RHP 12 35 34% N/R 8 Jonny DeLuca OF 16 35 46% N/A 9 Dom Keegan C 18 34 53% 28 10 Santiago Suarez RHP 12 30 40% 22 11 Colton Ledbetter OF 14 35 40% N/A 12 Austin Shenton 1B 17 37 46% N/R 13 Mason Montgomery LHP 9 32 28% 10 14 Osleivis Basabe SS 10 30 33% 11 15 Chandler Simpson OF 12 29 41% N/R 16 Adrian Santana SS 10 29 34% N/A 17 Mason Auer OF 9 27 33% 6

Mason Auer tumbled more than ten slots from to No. 17 on this year’s prospect list, on his birthday no less (March 1). He has power and speed, but hit contact took a step back with the transition to Double-A. A new batting stance as of last June to make his stance more upright, more open, and sunk back farther in the box helped, but overall it was a down season at the plate.

The next round adds Marcus Johnson, BA’s No. 14 prospect.

Brailer Guerrero, OF

DSL | .261/.379/.391 (.770 OPS, 110 wRC+) 29 PA, 0 HR, 0 SB

Tampa Bay paid $3.7 million to land this prospect in January 2023, and just 7 games into his career he needed shoulder surgery. The logline on Guerrero is an exit velocity in the 110’s despite being just 17 years old, but he’s not just free swinging. There appears to be a solid approach at the plate. He’s already listed at 6’1” and 215 lbs, so there’s some concern his longterm future is at first base, but until then he has the arm to pile up outfield assists from a corner, assuming he returns to playing ball right as rain.

Marcus Johnson, RHP

A | 3.74 ERA, 130.0 IP (26 G, 24 GS) 21.3% K, 3.8% BB

The Rays acquired Johnson shortly after he was drafted 112th overall by the Marlins in 2022 in a trade deadline deal that cleared 40-man roster space by sending Xavier Edwards to Miami. He was a projectable, 6’6” starter in the draft but had a short stride in his delivery that didn’t seem to take full advantage of his size. In reviewing tape from 2023, I’m not sure the Rays have changed much about his delivery (it’s possible he’s releasing closer to the plate, but the stride seems unchanged); the results came anyway. He’s got low mileage on his arm, having been a starter only one season for Duke, and has a breaking ball and change up that play.

Trevor Martin, RHP

A | 3.52 ERA, 110.0 IP (25 G, 22 GS) 28.7% K, 9.0% BB

2022 third round selection Trevor Martin was drafted with the profile of a high octane reliever, with a fastball up to 98 for Oklahoma State. He made only seven starts across his two season prior to draft eligibility, but showed up at the right time in the playoffs to turn heads with 16 K’s in 6.2 IP before the Rays selected him 104th overall. His emergence as a starter was a mild surprise, but the big bodied, 6’5” starter was up for task, becoming the first qualified Charleston pitcher to lead the team in ERA, strikeouts and wins since 2017. Tampa Bay clearly believes in him, giving him a start in the first week of Spring Training this year, where he struck out Cedric Mullins on three pitches (two swinging). (video)

Tre’ Morgan, 1B

Rk-A | .396/.482/.542 (1.024 OPS, 182 wRC+ in A) 56 PA, 1 HR, 4 SB

Three-year LSU first baseman Morgan was taken by the Rays in the third round of 2023, marking what looks like a strong draft class on offense for Tampa Bay. He’s a strong defender at first baseman who can hit and hit consistently, even if it’s without commanding power thus far. If his swing follows his physical maturity, he could be show 15 HR pop in an outfield role, but following his current trajectory as a slap hitting 1B with an elite glove, it sure sounds like a Rays first baseman.

Ian Seymour, LHP

Rk | 1.35 ERA, 6.2 IP (4 GS) 11 K, 4 BB

A | 1.64 ERA, 22.0 IP (6 GS) 22 K, 5 BB

A+ | 2.08 ERA, 8.2 IP (2 GS) 9 K, 5 BB

AA | 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP (1 GS) 4 K, 2 BB

Seymour returned from Tommy John surgery on June 29, and got a slow start with a Complex and Low-A placement at couple-inning stints, but the Rays strategy proved successful. He was able to string together 13 starts across four levels, and locked it down each step of the way. If you remove his injured 2022, Seymour is has a career 1.76 ERA. Like fellow org southpaw Mason Montgomery, he’s a deception-lefty with a violent arm action, but unlike Montgomery he trades the plus slider for a plus change up with 10 mph separation. The over the top delivery has an awful head jerk (video), and accordingly gives the traditional mind a reliever projection, but if it works it works?

Jose Urbina, RHP

Rk | 5.32 ERA, 23.2 IP (11 G, 8 GS) 21 K, 12 BB

A seventeen-year old out of Venezuela nearing 98 mph with his fastball, Urbina was signed for $210k and moved to the US without much pomp and circumstance despite skipping the DSL. His bulked up shoulders belong more of a swimmer than a pitcher, but it’s a good body. The delivery has hints of high effort red flags, but that’s to be expected for his age and velocity. Despite his youth, the fastball should play at every level. His best pitch, the breaking ball, shows major league potential in any part of the zone, and he’s shown feel for a change. If he were a high schooler, you might not blush if Urbina was considered a first round talent. (video)

Colby White, RHP

Rk | 2 ER, 10.1 IP | (11 G) 12 SO, 11 BB

A+ | 2 ER, 5.0 IP (5 G) 4 K, 2 BB

AA | 0 ER, 6.2 IP (8 G) 8 K, 4 BB

Relief-only prospect White returned from Tommy John surgery (due to an elbow fracture at the ligament) mid-way through 2023 after missing all of the previous season, and in total threw 22.0 IP with a 1.64 ERA across three levels. His potential as a high-leverage reliever is sky high, so much so that Tampa Bay added him to the 40-man roster last off-season to ensure he was not poached, despite being unable to pitch at the time. His game prior to the surgery was a 70-grade rising fastball and an above average power slider, but Marc Topkin reports he now boasts two breaking balls that Kyle Snyder calls, “better off-speed pitches than he’s ever featured before.”

Cole Wilcox, RHP

AA | 5.23 ERA, 106.2 IP (25 GS) 21.8% K, 9.7% BB

Wilcox’s first full season following Tommy John surgery in 2021 was muted, with his strikeouts lacking the expected mid-30’s rate. Perhaps that’s because his previous high-octane fastball that earned first round money from the Padres, before they sent him to the Rays in the Snell trade, barely scratches 94 these days. Good pitchers adjust, and the new version of Wilcox was working on a groundballer’s sinker/slider approach in 2023. He’s got a starter’s frame and the breaking ball plays, but it’s an open question as to whether it’s still a major league profile or just a projection of his pedigree.