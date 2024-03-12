Rays Your Voice: Predicting the Opening Day Roster

With the news that Jonny DeLuca will be sidelined for over a month and Junior Caminero will start the season in the minor leagues, we take a stab at predicting the Opening Day roster, a game which everyone in this space loves to play, no matter how frivolous it is.

We also discuss some other injury news within the division, including Lucas Giolito’s 2024 season hanging in the balance as he undergoes elbow surgery on Tuesday, and Gerrit Cole getting an MRI after having difficulty “bouncing back,” between Spring Training outings according to his manager Aaron Boone. While we feel pretty confident about the Rays ability to absorb injuries due to their depth, how prepared are the other teams in the AL East to get through the slog of a full season?