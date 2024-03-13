Rays shut down Taj Bradley for 2 weeks

The Rays rotation took a blow yesterday when Taj Bradley was scratched from his Spring Training start with pectoral discomfort.

#Rays Cash said Taj Bradley definitely won’t be ready to start season. Will be shut down from throwing for at least 2 weeks then need to build back up. Will consider several in camp options to replace him in rotation. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 13, 2024

#Rays Bradley said MRI showed a pec strain, and his return to throwing will be determined on a day to day basis. Said he was relieved it wasn’t an arm or shoulder issue. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 13, 2024

The Rays have several option in camp who may be able to step into a rotation role. Most famous among them is veteran NPB starter Naoyuki Uwasawa, but with his adjustments to both the pitch clock and his repertoire, based on feedback from Snyder’s pitching lab, it’s not clear he’ll be ready to roll week 1.

Also in camp are prospect Jacob Lopez, who got a brief call up last season in a primarily relief role, and the three stretched-out relievers Tyler Alexander, Chris Devenski, and Jacob Waguespack (NRI).

On the whole, this isn’t all bad news for Bradley. The injury is minor and caught early, it’s not located in the problem areas (shoulder or elbow), and a late start to the season should lessen any concerns the Rays have about putting him on a pitch count this season after throwing ~140 innings total last year.