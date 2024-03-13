 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rays shut down Taj Bradley for 2 weeks

A pectoral strain will slow his start to the season, but isn’t great cause for concern.

By Daniel Russell
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Rays rotation took a blow yesterday when Taj Bradley was scratched from his Spring Training start with pectoral discomfort.

The Rays have several option in camp who may be able to step into a rotation role. Most famous among them is veteran NPB starter Naoyuki Uwasawa, but with his adjustments to both the pitch clock and his repertoire, based on feedback from Snyder’s pitching lab, it’s not clear he’ll be ready to roll week 1.

Also in camp are prospect Jacob Lopez, who got a brief call up last season in a primarily relief role, and the three stretched-out relievers Tyler Alexander, Chris Devenski, and Jacob Waguespack (NRI).

On the whole, this isn’t all bad news for Bradley. The injury is minor and caught early, it’s not located in the problem areas (shoulder or elbow), and a late start to the season should lessen any concerns the Rays have about putting him on a pitch count this season after throwing ~140 innings total last year.

