Tampa Bay Rays sign RHP Jake Odorizzi to a minor league deal

The Tampa Bay Rays have signed veteran hurler and former Ray, RHP Jake Odorizzi, to a minor league deal.

Odorizzi, who will turn 34 in just a few weeks, returns to the Rays for his 12th season in the big leagues, after a well paid jaunt across three franchises over the last three years.

Entering the 2021 season, Odorizzi signed a two-year, $23.5 million deal with the Houston Astros that included a $12.5 million player option if he made 30 starts (he’d make 46). Houston would trade Odorizzi to the Braves mid-way through 2022, and then get sent to the Rangers ahead of the 2023 season, meaning he was part of a roster that got a ring in all three seasons of that deal (ALCS 2021, WS 2022, WS 2023).

Unfortunately for Odorizzi, he would require arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder before the season began. He held a showcase earlier this off-season with 10-12 teams in attendance to demonstrate his stuff is back.

Odorizzi said he is healthy, has been throwing for teams during offseason, was seeking a major-league deal, but familiarity with #Rays, and opportunity caused by Bradley situation, led to agreement on minor league deal — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 15, 2024

Joel Sherman reports that Odorizzi will be earn $1.5m if he makes the 26-man roster, with $500k bonuses for reaching 25, 50, 75, 100 and 150 innings this season.

Originally selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1st round of the 2008 draft, Odorizzi would be part of two trades that involved the face of the franchise ace pitchers (Zach Greinke in 2010 and James Shields in 2012) before cementing himself as part of the Rays big league rotation in 2013.

After enduring some growing pains over his first few seasons, Odorizzi strung together some solid campaigns. Odorizzi’s tenure with the Rays came to an unceremonious end after the hurler endured the worst season of his career in 2017. The Rays would promptly trade Odorizzi during Spring Training in 2018 to the Minnesota Twins. It was while with the Twins that Odorizzi would have the best two seasons of his career and was named an All-Star in 2019.

Following his breakout season, Odorizzi would endure a litany of injuries in 2020, including one from a linedrive that struck him in the chest. In the abbreviated 60 game season, Odorizzi pitched in just six games and produced abysmal results, but that didn’t prevent him from signing his three-year deal that paid out $36 million over the last three seasons.

After not throwing a pitch in 2023, he now joins the Rays, who have suddenly found themselves in need of a starting pitcher due to Taj Bradley starting the season on the Injured List.

Odorizzi joins a battle for a final roster spot that includes Naoyuki Uwasawa, Brendan McKay, Jacob Lopez, and NRI Jacob Waguespack, who was a closer overseas the last two seasons.

Opening Day is just two weeks away.