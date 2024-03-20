Dear Abby, Help! I’m not excited for Opening Day

I’ve been a Rays fan since 2006, and every year I’ve been psyched for the start of the season. Even when our big hopes were the dying husk of Manny Ramirez and when Elliot Johnson was our opening day shortstop, I always anticipated the start of the season with great excitement. The return of baseball is always the best, and on the eve of Opening Day every team is a potential champion. Heck, last year I was so excited for the start of the season I even did a series of Countdown to Opening Day posts on this site.

So why am I feeling uninspired about Opening Day 2024?

Maybe I’m tired of trading away my favorites

At first I thought it was the Tyler Glasnow trade. As you can tell from this farewell column, Glasnow was my guy. I loved the tantalizing possibility that something great could happen whenever he took the mound (of course he could also pull a muscle whenever he took the mound). But I understand the Rays limitations enough to know that they weren’t going to have one injury-prone pitcher take up 1⁄ 3 of their payroll, and at least, based on what I’ve read, they’ve gotten a decent return (even if part of that return is currently on the IL). I’ve weathered enough Rays trades of beloved players to expect this, so I don’t think this trade alone should be enough to kill my spirit, although I sure wish Tyler were our Opening Day starter.

Maybe the 2023 postseason left a sour taste

Last season ended with a thud. A team starting out on fire; holding on to a playoff berth after losing half the starting rotation and their shortstop, and then, in the postseason, playing the two worst games I’ve seen in Tropicana Field since the Devil Rays days. I was so excited for that Wild Card series! I bought tickets to the first and third games and they were not cheap. I rearranged my work schedule to be there. I came early to the first game to soak up that playoff atmosphere. I teared up during player introductions.

And then I waited for something, anything, good to happen. Instead the Rays struggled to play defense. They struggled to hit. Although I know that players are ambitious and competitive and eager to win, our guys played as though this were a throwaway series in the August of a losing year. It was so demoralizing, and the icing on the cake was getting called out by a player’s wife for being insufficiently enthusiastic:

No fan support at the stadium ‍♀️ silence from start to finish. Nobody standing, nobody cheering pic.twitter.com/yTuJeQfutq — Amanda Diekman (@amdiekman) October 3, 2023

I truly believe that a team’s goal is making the playoffs, because once you get there it’s a crapshoot, but you at least want your team to give you a little something to cheer for in the postseason, and we have not gotten that from the 2022 or 2023 teams. I think some of that letdown from 2023 rolls over into 2024.

Or maybe having your franchise player awaiting trial is demoralizing

Finally there is Wander. The Wander Franco situation continues to darken my enjoyment of baseball. To be clear, I don’t blame the Rays. They can only do so much to measure a player’s character. From what I know, they did what they could to support Franco when he needed support, and they’ve handled his suspension in a very responsible way. But Wander was supposed to be our guy. Our cornerstone player for a decade. Our “enters the Hall in a Rays cap” player. The accusations against Franco are a reminder that the men we admire on the field may be damaged humans who cause damage to other humans. From a purely baseball point of view, it’s as though a crucial wheel has fallen off the team wagon and it’s not clear how we replace it.

I know we have other people who can play shortstop. I know there will be other prospects who will either thrill us or, at worst, disappoint us in normal, non-criminal, Reid Brignac ways. But for me at least the Wander situation feels personal and painful and it’s hard to just forget it.

Maybe we’re just spoiled?

My colleague Darby Robinson has pointed out that we, as Rays fans, are all pretty spoiled. Our team has had a winning record six years in a row, and a playoff berth for the last five years. So for us, yet another solid team taking the field, such as the team we are fielding in 2024, has ceased to be exciting.

I do try to remind myself, we could be Detroit Tigers fans, with nothing to cheer for but another Miggy milestone. We could be Angels fans (argh). I could still spend my time following my ancestral team, the New York Mets (ARGH!) Perhaps I’ve lost some of my appreciation for a team that delivers solid baseball on a daily basis; I don’t want to let that happen.

And maybe by April I’ll be in love with this team

It’s possible that when March 28th rolls around and I hear the sound of the first pitch hitting the catcher’s mitt my baseball spirit will revive. I’ll remember how much I love Jose Siri — his energy, his athleticism — and how much I want him to gain just a touch of plate discipline (which he did in the latter part of last season). I’ll remember how Yandy Diaz is the guy I want up in just about any situation. I’ll look forward to seeing Shane Baz, who impressed me so much before he was injured, work his way back to the majors. I’ll remember that look in Pete Fairbanks’ eyes that makes me confident this one-run lead is safe.

I’ll learn to love newly acquired or promoted players, too. Richie Palacios seems like a good hitter and a great guy, and he hails from my hometown of Brooklyn, NY, birthplace of all the greats. And how long will we have to wait to see Xavier Isaac hitting bombs into the ray tank?

OK, maybe I can get excited for Opening Day after all.

Eight days to go!