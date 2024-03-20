FILED UNDER: 2024 DRaysBay Community Prospect List: Vote for No. 26

Previous Winner

Marcus Johnson, RHP

A | 3.74 ERA, 130.0 IP (26 G, 24 GS) 21.3% K, 3.8% BB

The Rays acquired Johnson shortly after he was drafted 112th overall by the Marlins in 2022 in a trade deadline deal that cleared 40-man roster space by sending Xavier Edwards to Miami. He was a projectable, 6’6” starter in the draft but had a short stride in his delivery that didn’t seem to take full advantage of his size. In reviewing tape from 2023, I’m not sure the Rays have changed much about his delivery (it’s possible he’s releasing closer to the plate, but the stride seems unchanged); the results came anyway. He’s got low mileage on his arm, having been a starter only one season for Duke, and has a breaking ball and change up that play.

2024 DRaysBay Community Prospect List Rank Player Position Votes Total Percentage Last Season Rank Player Position Votes Total Percentage Last Season 1 Junior Caminero 3B 27 28 96% 7 2 Carson Williams SS 19 35 54% 5 3 Shane Baz RHP 16 36 44% 2 4 Xavier Isaac 1B 29 37 78% 17 5 Curtis Mead 3B 27 32 84% 1 6 Brayden Taylor 3B 20 31 65% N/A 7 Yoniel Curet RHP 12 35 34% N/R 8 Jonny DeLuca OF 16 35 46% N/A 9 Dom Keegan C 18 34 53% 28 10 Santiago Suarez RHP 12 30 40% 22 11 Colton Ledbetter OF 14 35 40% N/A 12 Austin Shenton 1B 17 37 46% N/R 13 Mason Montgomery LHP 9 32 28% 10 14 Osleivis Basabe SS 10 30 33% 11 15 Chandler Simpson OF 12 29 41% N/R 16 Adrian Santana SS 10 29 34% N/A 17 Mason Auer OF 9 27 33% 6 18 Jose Urbina RHP 10 28 36% N/R 19 Brailer Guerrero OF 9 27 33% 16 20 Tre' Morgan 1B 10 27 37% N/A 21 Ian Seymour LHP 11 26 42% N/R 22 Trevor Martin RHP 8 19 42% N/R 23 Dru Baker OF 7 21 33% N/R 24 Cole Wilcox RHP 10 23 43% 8 25 Marcus Johnson RHP 13 22 59% N/R

Although I’m not convinced there’s much of a difference in evaluation overall between Johnson and teammate Trevor Martin, it took three rounds for the former to make the list. Johnson was acquired alongside Santiago Suarez in the trade that sent 2B/OF Xavier Edwards and RHP JT Chargois to the Marlins, and so far that trade is looking like a win for both sides. The next round of voting adds 2022 draftee Ryan Cermack.

Rules

There will be a selection of players listed in the comments. To vote, reply to the player’s name with a +1 in the comment. For the best voting experience, filter the comment section by Oldest.

Please vote using whichever criteria you prefer! If you like stats, use stats. If you like scouting reports, reference those reports. There’s no one right way to do this — that’s what makes this exercise fun.

If you want to vote for a player who is not listed, there will be an “Others” comment. Reply to that comment with the name of your selection. This is incredibly rare because there will eventually be up to 10 players to choose from, but it’s possible a player you feel strongly about slipped through the cracks.

If you want to nominate a player to be included in the next poll, reply to the “Testers” comment with that player’s name. We will often limit the number of players accepted for the next poll to prevent the list from becoming cumbersome. All players in one poll who do not win the vote are automatically included in the next poll — there is no need to re-nominate.

Voting will go live on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week.

Candidates

Ryan Cermack, OF

A | .268/.346/.465 (.811 OPS, 129 wRC+) 160 PA, 6 HR, 8 SB

Drafted No. 71 overall in 2022, Ryan Cermack enters his age-23 season with less than 200 plate appearances in the Rays system. He has the profile of a power hitting center fielder, but fell off prospect lists this off-season after missing three months mid-year with a wrist injury, and although he didn’t miss a beat on his return, there appears to be some skepticism that his hit tool will click as he climbs the ladder. Cermack’s draft slot was acquired alongside Isaac Paredes in the Austin Meadows trade.

Carlos Colmenarez, SS

Rk-A | .211/.349/.313 (.661 OPS, 96 wRC+ in A) 370 PA, 6 HR, 10 SB

There was a time Colmenarez was viewed as the heir to Wander Franco’s hype, but that has all but died, and not just because Colmenarez reported stateside 4 inches shorter than expected. Viewed by some as the top prospect in the 2020 international recruiting class, and signed for a $3 million bonus, it’s been a rough showing in his professional career. A broken hamate kept Colmenarez almost completely off the field in 2021, and a tendency to strikeout reared its ugly head in 2022 that carried into 2023 with a a 38.2 K%. Accordingly, it will be interesting to see what level the Rays place him in his age-20 season. The organization has an opening at A+ for shortstop, but will his bat be ready? Whatever the result, athletic shortstops hitting from the left side are to be desired in any system, so there’s still hope he might offer value as he climbs the ladder.

Jacob Lopez, LHP

AA | 2.57 ERA, 28.0 IP (8 G, 6 GS) 45 K, 9 BB

AAA | 2.72 ERA, 79.1 IP (18 GS) 26.0% K, 14.0% BB

MLB | 4.38 ERA, 12.1 IP (4 G, 1 GS) 8 K, 2 BB

Lopez missed 2022 for Tommy John surgery, but rode the shuttle to the big leagues when he returned in 2023. Like most system southpaws, he’s a deception lefty with low velo stuff, and with a 2-seam/slider combo that plays in the lower third. He has a change, but lacks a third pitch vs lefties. It’s unlikely the Rays see a starter in his stuff, but his utility as an up-and-down bulk guy will keep him on your television screen this season. As for whether he could be something more, Lopez gets great extension and spins some quality armside run, so who knows what the Rays pitching lab could cook up for him.

Tanner Murray, 2B/3B

AA | .256/.345/.438 (.783 OPS, 110 wRC+) 200 PA, 5 HR, 0 SB

In 2022, Murray got a handful of games in the AFL after a strong showing at Class-A (151 wRC+) and an average showing in A+ (100 wRC+), but it’s not clear that the Rays knew what to do with the 2020 4th rounder out of UC Davis. To start 2023 he bounced between A+ and Triple-A, perhaps to meet a roster need, but was injured just 9 games into his season on a play at second base. He returned mid-July and the Rays sent him to Double-A, where he worked a utility-style infield rotation but mostly settled in at second base. He’s got sure hands and good plate discipline, but it’s a quiet swing without the power you’d expect for his position.

Kenny Piper, C

A+ | .216/.333/.458 (.791, 115 wRC+) 270 PA, 13 HR, 3 SB

AA | .293/.389/.610 (.999 OPS, 160 wRC+) 95 PA, 7 HR, 0 SB

Where most hitters struggle the most when promoted to Double-A, Piper found a power stroke and went on a tear in his age-24 season once promoted to Montgomery, belting 7 HR in less than a hundred plate appearances. Was it simply a hot streak, or a legitimate improvement? We’ll have to find out. As an 18th round draft pick from 2021, Piper will be Rule 5 eligible at the end of this season, so time is of the essence. The draw here is plus power. His long swing is cocked and ready, and has enough speed to belt them to all fields.

Shane Sasaki, OF

A+ | .301/.375/.465 (.840 OPS, 130 wRC+) 293 PA, 5 HR, 12 SB

Coming off a strong performance in the Arizona Fall League, where he went 13-for-13 in stolen bases, Sasaki was assigned to High-A, where his “polished” swing faired well yet again. Entering his age-23 season, the expectation will be that continues with Double-A. Like teammates Baker and Auer, his right handedness will profile him more for a bench role, particularly if he stays in center field. Sasaki may be held back from the position due to his arm.

Bob Seymour, 1B

A+ | .310/.391/.556 (.947 OPS, 154 wRC+) 248 PA, 13 HR, 1 SB

AA | .343/.443/.537 (.980 OPS, 165 wRC+) 79 PA, 4 HR, 0 SB

Once the 2019 ACC player of the year, 25-year old Seymour is a 2021 late round senior our of Wake Forest who has performed well at every level, even though he might be considered a late bloomer. His left handed swing has power to all fields, and didn’t take a step back even when making the transition to Double-A. He’s limited to first base defensively, and is considered a below average runner, but you can’t deny he has impressed with his offense, earning Player of the Month honors in June.

Ronny Simón, 2B/SS

AA | .240/.323/.391 (.714 OPS, 91 wRC+) 416 PA, 10 HR, 26 SB

AAA | .282/.380/.427 (.807 OPS, 107 wRC+) 137 PA, 3 HR, 5 SB

Acquired from the Diamondbacks ahead of the 2022 season for Jordon Luplow, Simón gets most of his play at second base, but has potential as a switch-hitting utility player if his defense continues to improve, or could settle in as a solid starter at second base. This off-season, Simón played a starring role for the Dominican’s Toros Del Este, where he led the league in both AVG (.323) and OBP (.432). His best attribute is his speed on the base paths, and entering his age-24 season is starting to develop real in-game power (not for lack of trying, despite a diminutive size). It’s a high-effort, linear swing, but thanks to some added patience it’s starting to come together for a player who’s been Rule 5 eligible two off-seasons running.

Willy Vasquez, 3B

A+ | .233/.310/.393 (.703 OPS, 93 wRC+) 472 PA, 16 HR, 17 SB

In another life, Vasquez is in Caminero’s shoes, but back-to-back seasons hitting under 100 wRC+ have dimmed the bright light of his other tools. Either his long swing needs reinvention, or he needs to prove himself against advanced pitching, as time is running out. Despite some struggles hitting for average at Class- and High-A these last two seasons, a trip to Double-A is next, and an opportunity to prove he’s worth addition to the 40-man roster next year. If he figures it out, the rest of his tools give a major league projection for an infield role.

Colby White, RHP

Rk | 2 ER, 10.1 IP | (11 G) 12 SO, 11 BB

A+ | 2 ER, 5.0 IP (5 G) 4 K, 2 BB

AA | 0 ER, 6.2 IP (8 G) 8 K, 4 BB

Relief-only prospect White returned from Tommy John surgery (due to an elbow fracture at the ligament) mid-way through 2023 after missing all of the previous season, and in total threw 22.0 IP with a 1.64 ERA across three levels. His potential as a high-leverage reliever is sky high, so much so that Tampa Bay added him to the 40-man roster last off-season to ensure he was not poached, despite being unable to pitch at the time. His game prior to the surgery was a 70-grade rising fastball and an above average power slider, but Marc Topkin reports he now boasts two breaking balls that Kyle Snyder calls, “better off-speed pitches than he’s ever featured before.”