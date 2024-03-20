Budweiser debuts incredible Rays-themed Beer Can for 2024 season

As part of the brand’s annual tradition, Budweiser — the sponsor of Tropicana Field’s expansive 360 deck in center field — is back with another limited-edition MLB team can for Rays fans to enjoy – just in time for Opening Day!

Budweiser has designed unique cans for 16 teams across the league including the Rays, featuring the club’s logo, team colors and a unique backdrop representing Tropicana Field.

New this season, Budweiser is also introducing a league can, featuring the MLB logo. You know, for the teams not cool enough to get their own can...

Starting Opening Day, Budweiser is also helping fans celebrate the excitement of home runs by giving away $50 in MLB merch for every home run hit this season. Fans can tune into Budweiser’s social channels for more details on how to win, or visit the link starting March 28.