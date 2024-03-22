2024 DRaysBay Community Prospect List: Special Election

Previous Winner

Shane Sasaki, OF

A+ | .301/.375/.465 (.840 OPS, 130 wRC+) 293 PA, 5 HR, 12 SB

Coming off a strong performance in the Arizona Fall League, where he went 13-for-13 in stolen bases, Sasaki was assigned to High-A, where his “polished” swing faired well yet again. Entering his age-23 season, the expectation will be that continues with Double-A. Like teammates Baker and Auer, his right handedness will profile him more for a bench role. Although he has a chance to stick in center field, Sasaki may be held back from the position due to his arm.

2024 DRaysBay Community Prospect List Rank Player Position Votes Total Percentage Last Season Rank Player Position Votes Total Percentage Last Season 1 Junior Caminero 3B 27 28 96% 7 2 Carson Williams SS 19 35 54% 5 3 Shane Baz RHP 16 36 44% 2 4 Xavier Isaac 1B 29 37 78% 17 5 Curtis Mead 3B 27 32 84% 1 6 Brayden Taylor 3B 20 31 65% N/A 7 Yoniel Curet RHP 12 35 34% N/R 8 Jonny DeLuca OF 16 35 46% N/A 9 Dom Keegan C 18 34 53% 28 10 Santiago Suarez RHP 12 30 40% 22 11 Colton Ledbetter OF 14 35 40% N/A 12 Austin Shenton 1B 17 37 46% N/R 13 Mason Montgomery LHP 9 32 28% 10 14 Osleivis Basabe SS 10 30 33% 11 15 Chandler Simpson OF 12 29 41% N/R 16 Adrian Santana SS 10 29 34% N/A 17 Mason Auer OF 9 27 33% 6 18 Jose Urbina RHP 10 28 36% N/R 19 Brailer Guerrero OF 9 27 33% 16 20 Tre' Morgan 1B 10 27 37% N/A 21 Ian Seymour LHP 11 26 42% N/R 22 Trevor Martin RHP 8 19 42% N/R 23 Dru Baker OF 7 21 33% N/R 24 Cole Wilcox RHP 10 23 43% 8 25 Marcus Johnson RHP 13 22 59% N/R 26 Shane Sasaki OF 8 22 36% 19

Following yesterday’s trade of former first round pick SS/OF Greg Jones, the Rays have acquired an LHP worthy of consideration in the prospect voting. While Baseball America had LHP Joe Rock ranked toward the bottom of Colorado’s top-30, it’s interesting to note that MLB Pipeline has placed Rock at No. 19 overall on their Rays list for 2024.

Given the diversity of opinion, I’m implementing a special election for Joe Rock.

Rules

Under the player’s name below, reply with the position on the list you think they should occupy, given the table above. For Example: A comment of “22nd” indicates you are voting for the pitcher Joe Rock to go between LHP Ian Seymour and RHP Trevor Martin on the list.

If someone has already provided the position on the list you’d like to vote for, respond to that comment with a +1. This will count as your vote.

Once the vote is complete, I will average the results into a single placement on the list, and the players below Rock’s ranking will bump one place down, then the voting will continue.

Candidate

Joe Rock, LHP

AA | 4.50 ERA, 90.0 IP (19 GS) 27.3 K%, 8.1 BB%

AAA | 3 ER, 2.2 IP (1 GS) 4 K, 2 BB

As a cold weather, late bloomer at Ohio University (with a no-hitter on his resume) Rock was drafted 68th overall by the Rockies in 2021, and traded to the Rays this off-season for Greg Jones. Rock has the look of a starting pitcher, with a good body and fluid delivery, and solid extension thanks to his 6’6” build, although there are some quirks. He throws from a low-slot that gives shades of Chris Sale, but with a high elbow on the wind up that could spell trouble for his arm. There’s some deception to his delivery, but it’s not something relied upon, as his slider and change up can do the work. In shorter stints his fastball is up to 96, and the look is unique for hitters to face, so it’s easy to see a major league projection here.