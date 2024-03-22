2024 DRaysBay Community Prospect List: Special Election

Previous Winner
Shane Sasaki, OF
A+ | .301/.375/.465 (.840 OPS, 130 wRC+) 293 PA, 5 HR, 12 SB
Coming off a strong performance in the Arizona Fall League, where he went 13-for-13 in stolen bases, Sasaki was assigned to High-A, where his “polished” swing faired well yet again. Entering his age-23 season, the expectation will be that continues with Double-A. Like teammates Baker and Auer, his right handedness will profile him more for a bench role. Although he has a chance to stick in center field, Sasaki may be held back from the position due to his arm.
2024 DRaysBay Community Prospect List
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Votes
|Total
|Percentage
|Last Season
|1
|Junior Caminero
|3B
|27
|28
|96%
|7
|2
|Carson Williams
|SS
|19
|35
|54%
|5
|3
|Shane Baz
|RHP
|16
|36
|44%
|2
|4
|Xavier Isaac
|1B
|29
|37
|78%
|17
|5
|Curtis Mead
|3B
|27
|32
|84%
|1
|6
|Brayden Taylor
|3B
|20
|31
|65%
|N/A
|7
|Yoniel Curet
|RHP
|12
|35
|34%
|N/R
|8
|Jonny DeLuca
|OF
|16
|35
|46%
|N/A
|9
|Dom Keegan
|C
|18
|34
|53%
|28
|10
|Santiago Suarez
|RHP
|12
|30
|40%
|22
|11
|Colton Ledbetter
|OF
|14
|35
|40%
|N/A
|12
|Austin Shenton
|1B
|17
|37
|46%
|N/R
|13
|Mason Montgomery
|LHP
|9
|32
|28%
|10
|14
|Osleivis Basabe
|SS
|10
|30
|33%
|11
|15
|Chandler Simpson
|OF
|12
|29
|41%
|N/R
|16
|Adrian Santana
|SS
|10
|29
|34%
|N/A
|17
|Mason Auer
|OF
|9
|27
|33%
|6
|18
|Jose Urbina
|RHP
|10
|28
|36%
|N/R
|19
|Brailer Guerrero
|OF
|9
|27
|33%
|16
|20
|Tre' Morgan
|1B
|10
|27
|37%
|N/A
|21
|Ian Seymour
|LHP
|11
|26
|42%
|N/R
|22
|Trevor Martin
|RHP
|8
|19
|42%
|N/R
|23
|Dru Baker
|OF
|7
|21
|33%
|N/R
|24
|Cole Wilcox
|RHP
|10
|23
|43%
|8
|25
|Marcus Johnson
|RHP
|13
|22
|59%
|N/R
|26
|Shane Sasaki
|OF
|8
|22
|36%
|19
Following yesterday’s trade of former first round pick SS/OF Greg Jones, the Rays have acquired an LHP worthy of consideration in the prospect voting. While Baseball America had LHP Joe Rock ranked toward the bottom of Colorado’s top-30, it’s interesting to note that MLB Pipeline has placed Rock at No. 19 overall on their Rays list for 2024.
Given the diversity of opinion, I’m implementing a special election for Joe Rock.
Rules
Under the player’s name below, reply with the position on the list you think they should occupy, given the table above. For Example: A comment of “22nd” indicates you are voting for the pitcher Joe Rock to go between LHP Ian Seymour and RHP Trevor Martin on the list.
If someone has already provided the position on the list you’d like to vote for, respond to that comment with a +1. This will count as your vote.
Once the vote is complete, I will average the results into a single placement on the list, and the players below Rock’s ranking will bump one place down, then the voting will continue.
Candidate
Joe Rock, LHP
AA | 4.50 ERA, 90.0 IP (19 GS) 27.3 K%, 8.1 BB%
AAA | 3 ER, 2.2 IP (1 GS) 4 K, 2 BB
As a cold weather, late bloomer at Ohio University (with a no-hitter on his resume) Rock was drafted 68th overall by the Rockies in 2021, and traded to the Rays this off-season for Greg Jones. Rock has the look of a starting pitcher, with a good body and fluid delivery, and solid extension thanks to his 6’6” build, although there are some quirks. He throws from a low-slot that gives shades of Chris Sale, but with a high elbow on the wind up that could spell trouble for his arm. There’s some deception to his delivery, but it’s not something relied upon, as his slider and change up can do the work. In shorter stints his fastball is up to 96, and the look is unique for hitters to face, so it’s easy to see a major league projection here.
