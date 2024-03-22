Rays Your Voice: Injuries shake up Opening Day roster plans

Note: This episode was recorded before the injury to Jonathan Aranda was reported and before Greg Jones was traded to Colorado.

The Rays had been surprisingly lucky on the injury front for most of camp, but with news that Josh Lowe and Taj Bradley won’t be ready to go for Opening Day, some roster shuffling is now necessary.

We discuss who the immediate replacements might be, and debate whether or not this team can afford any more injuries to key players. While there are some interesting internal options to fill these spots, like Jake Mangum and Jacob Waguespack, we discuss the possibility of the club bringing someone in from the outside to ‘Rays’ the floor of the roster to start the season.

To end the show, we discussed a recent roundtable article on the site where we talked about building a fanbase in the Tampa Bay area. We encourage you to check out that article, engage in the comments, and then listen to this episode to hear some further discussion on the topic.