Randy Arozarena and the flying helmet

Many players have their trademarks. Derek Jeter had his jump throw from shortstop, Fernando Rodney had his shooting the arrow every time he recorded a save. Randy Arozarena’s signature move? His batting helmet flying off as he motors around the base paths.

Whether it be a steal attempt, an aggressive baserunning decision following a hit, or even occasionally a home run, the outfielder just can’t keep his helmet on top of his head.

randy arozarena lost his helmet on a home run(!)



true innovator pic.twitter.com/Pzpoxy86uK — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 18, 2020

FanGraphs does not have a “helmet flying off” stat, so we have to rely on the eye test to conclude that Arozarena seems to lose his batting helmet more than the average player. But think about any great Randy moment from any part of he’s Rays career that flying helmet is probably part of the image.

Stealing home plate in game one of the ALDS in 2021? His helmet flew off as he lunged to the plate.

Setting the rookie record for home runs in a postseason? His helmet came off before he could even touch second base.

Scoring the winning run in the miracle walk off game four, 2020 World Series win? Maybe you were watching Brett Phillips, or the Dodgers’ missed relay exchange, and so you missed it, but Randy’s helmet left his head somewhere between third base and home.

So why is it that Arozarena can’t keep his helmet on his head? We don’t know for sure, but the fans certainly have their theories.

I think Randy Arozarena leaves his helmet behind on purpose, like a trail of breadcrumbs showing the rest of #Rays hitters the way home.... pic.twitter.com/qLnO6oGqln — Mat Germain (@Mat_Germain_) May 30, 2021

At this point, I'm convinced that there is a string attached to Randy Arozarena's helmet that pulls it off his head every time he runs, like a bungee cord or something. — forever catastrophizing (now enhanced ) (@SarahSmiles294) August 23, 2023

Whether these theories are true or not, it may soon become a safety concern with the young star consistently rounding the bases with nothing protecting his head.

Should an inaccurate baseball come his way during a trot around the bases, it could be bad news for Arozarena.

I swear one day the MLB will implement the “Randy Arozarena Rule” that will have something to do with keeping your helmet on #RaysUp — Did the Rays win today? (@RaysWin) July 24, 2021

And some folks just find it annoying:

Huge pet peeve: Randy Arozarena’s helmet coming off any time he steps up to the plate. Whether it’s striking out or running bases, come on already. — Tony Pellegrino (@jimPELLY) July 22, 2023

Randy isn’t bothered by this, indeed he embraces it.

“It always falls off,” Arozarena said in an interview in 2020. “I think that’s a sign I’m always running hard on the bases.”

There are few things guaranteed in life...



Life, Death, and Taxes... Swing, Run, and Slide...



Randy Arozarena's helmet flying off his head! @RaysBaseball give this man a chin strap... pic.twitter.com/mnsjPCHesN — Syn (@gameofsyn) June 3, 2023

I don’t think we’ll be seeing chin straps any time soon, so let’s hope we get a lot of flying helmet moments as Randy Arozarena charges in to his fifth season with the Rays.