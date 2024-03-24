 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Randy Arozarena and the flying helmet

By Drew Johnson
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Many players have their trademarks. Derek Jeter had his jump throw from shortstop, Fernando Rodney had his shooting the arrow every time he recorded a save. Randy Arozarena’s signature move? His batting helmet flying off as he motors around the base paths.

Whether it be a steal attempt, an aggressive baserunning decision following a hit, or even occasionally a home run, the outfielder just can’t keep his helmet on top of his head.

FanGraphs does not have a “helmet flying off” stat, so we have to rely on the eye test to conclude that Arozarena seems to lose his batting helmet more than the average player. But think about any great Randy moment from any part of he’s Rays career that flying helmet is probably part of the image.

Stealing home plate in game one of the ALDS in 2021? His helmet flew off as he lunged to the plate.

Setting the rookie record for home runs in a postseason? His helmet came off before he could even touch second base.

Scoring the winning run in the miracle walk off game four, 2020 World Series win? Maybe you were watching Brett Phillips, or the Dodgers’ missed relay exchange, and so you missed it, but Randy’s helmet left his head somewhere between third base and home.

So why is it that Arozarena can’t keep his helmet on his head? We don’t know for sure, but the fans certainly have their theories.

Whether these theories are true or not, it may soon become a safety concern with the young star consistently rounding the bases with nothing protecting his head.

Should an inaccurate baseball come his way during a trot around the bases, it could be bad news for Arozarena.

And some folks just find it annoying:

Randy isn’t bothered by this, indeed he embraces it.

“It always falls off,” Arozarena said in an interview in 2020. “I think that’s a sign I’m always running hard on the bases.”

I don’t think we’ll be seeing chin straps any time soon, so let’s hope we get a lot of flying helmet moments as Randy Arozarena charges in to his fifth season with the Rays.

