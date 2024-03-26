Rays Madness: final four matchups

In the spirit of march madness, I created a 16 team bracket with different Rays teams of the past, and have been utilizing a baseball simulator to play out a single elimination bracket and to determine the winner of each matchup.

The seeding was decided on a ranking of each previous Rays team’s regular season winning percentage, with the 2020 Rays earning the no. 1 seed with a .667 winning percentage. Each game is simulated just one time (higher seeded team bats second), and the results are final.

You can catch up by reading part one and part two here.

Here are the results so far!

Similar to the last edition, teams will not be able to play either starting pitcher that played in their first two rounds. However, both teams that advance to the championship game will be able to start their ace.

We’ve had our fair share of madness in this tournament, so let’s see how things play out here as we thin the field down to our final two teams.

No. 1 2020 Rays vs. No. 13 2017 Rays

Our first matchup sees the AL-pennant-winning 2020 Rays facing off against the 13-seeded 2017 Rays. 2020 will be putting Tyler Glasnow on the mound, having used up Blake Snell and Ryan Yarborough in previous games. 2017 will be starting Blake Snell following performances from Alex Cobb and Chris Archer.

The 2020 Rays have yet to truly be tested in this tournament, having destroyed the 2004 Devil Rays by a score of 16-1, the least competitive game of the tournament so far. They followed that up by beating the 2018 Rays 3-2, though they held them scoreless the last eight innings and held the lead for the last four.

The 2017 Rays have been the complete opposite, having been doubted every step of the way thus far. They started this tournament by shocking the other AL-pennant-winning team, beating the 2008 Rays handily 4-1. They then faced the 5-seeded 2019 Rays, battling all the way to the final pitch, winning 6-5 and earning them their spot here.

2020 Rays Lineup

Kevin Kiermaier Yandi Diaz Brandon Lowe Randy Arozarena Willy Adames Joey Wendle Ji-Man Choi Hunter Renfroe Michael Perez

2017 Rays Lineup

Kevin Kiermaier Brad Miller Logan Morrison Evan Longoria Steven Souza Jr. Corey Dickerson Wilson Ramos Tim Beckham Adeiny Hechavarria

The 2020 Rays once again found themselves in a sticky situation early, with Kiermaier reaching base with a walk and promptly stealing second base to put a man in scoring position with nobody out. Morrison took advantage of this, drilling a single to centerfield to score Kiermaier and give the 2017 squad an early 1-0 lead.

The 2017 Rays would get a chance to add on to their lead with Kiermaier stealing second and third base after reaching on a fielders choice. Glasnow would strike out the next two batters however, preventing any further damage and keeping the score at 1-0.

Glasnow would get out of another jam in the top of the sixth when the 2017 squad had men on first and second with just one out. This time it was Longoria hitting into a double play that kept the 2020 squad in the game, as we enter the bottom of the sixth with the score still 1-0

The 2020 Rays would finally break through when Wendle ripped a double to right-center that scored both Arozarena and Adames. The response gave the 2020 team a 2-1 lead entering the seventh inning.

The 2017 group would respond right back, though, with Souza Jr. scoring from second off a single from Beckham. With just two and a half innings remaining, we were tied at two.

Kiermaier came up huge again for the 2020 squad with a solo home run in the next inning. The 2017 group was unable to respond in the eighth as we enter the ninth inning with the 2020 squad three outs away from a spot in the championship.

The 2020 group has had contributions all over the roster this tournament; however, this time it was Pete Fairbanks coming in clutch. The reliever struck out the side in the top of the ninth, officially securing the 2020 team a spot in the championship game with a 3-2 victory.

Kiermaier was undoubtedly the player of the game, with three stolen bases and the go-ahead home run.

No. 3 2023 Rays vs. No. 7 2013 Rays

Our second and final matchup of this round sees last year’s 99-win squad take on the 2013 group. For 2023, it will be Shane McClanahan following up Zach Eflin and Tyler Glasnow’s performances. For 2013, it will be David Price following up Jeremy Hellickson and Matt Moore.

The 2023 group has certainly kept things interesting in this tournament, having won both of their games in walk-off fashion so far. In the opening round against the 14th seeded 2015 Rays, it was Josh Lowe who saved the day for them in the bottom of the tenth with a single that scored Randy Arozarena. Then in the next round, a Jose Siri solo home run sealed the win for this group in the bottom of the ninth against the 2010 group.

For this 2013 squad, they still have yet to be in a super competitive game in this tournament. They did their job against the 2012 Rays, winning decisively 5-3. In the next round, they ended the Cinderella run for the 15-seeded 2014 squad, crushing them 7-3.

2023 Rays Lineup

Wander Franco Randy Arozarena Yandi Diaz Josh Lowe Jose Siri Isaac Paredes Harold Ramirez Brandon Lowe Christian Bethancourt

2013 Rays Lineup

Desmond Jennings Ben Zobrist Evan Longoria James Loney Matt Joyce Luke Scott Kelly Johnson Jose Lobaton Yunel Escobar

The 2013 team would get off to as good a start as possible, as Desmond Jennings connects on the first pitch of the game, taking it over the left field wall giving them a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

They would have the opportunity to expand on that lead in the top of the third inning, with the bases loaded and nobody out, as Joyce stepped up to the plate. Joyce would connect well on a ball out to right field, but it would be reeled in by Lowe on the warning track, avoiding disaster for the 2023 Rays and keeping the score 1-0.

The 2013 group would keep applying the pressure in the top of the fourth, putting men on first and second with nobody out. With Lobaton up to bat with a golden chance to extend their lead, Price came in clutch again with Lobaton grounding into a double play.

It wouldn’t be enough to prevent any damage however, as Escobar would drill a single the following at bat to give the 2013 Rays a 2-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth.

We’ll fast forward to the bottom of the sixth, where the 2023 group is finally conjuring a response with men on the corners and just one out. With Diaz up to bat, the AL batting champion ripped a double into the gap to score Bethancourt and Franco, tying the game 2-2.

It wouldn’t take long for someone to break the tie, as Bethancourt smacked a home run over the centerfield wall to give the 2023 Rays a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh. As neither team was able to score in the eighth, we find ourselves in the top of the ninth with the 2013 group needing a miracle.

While this tournament has had it’s fair share of madness, it would once again be a rather inglorious ending as Kevin Kelly would strike out the side and secure a championship appearance for the 2023 Rays.

Bethancourt was given player of the game honors, hitting the go-ahead home run in a hard fought victory.

Conclusion

After two exciting matchups, we’ve finally narrowed our 16 team tournament down to our final two, the No. 3 seed 2023 Rays and the No. 1 seed 2020 Rays.

Stay tuned for our final part as these two teams get one game to win it all, with their ace pitchers back on the mound.