Tampa Bay Rays acquire Niko Goodrum

The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring utility fielder Niko Goodrum from the Minnesota Twins per a report from Marc Topkin.

Goodrum, 32, was a second round selection in the 2010 draft by the Minnesota Twins. A player that possessed solid tools but struggled to make an impact during his time in the minor leagues, Goodrum was able to stick around for a while due to his potential. He ultimately made his debut in 2017, but would be released following the season. The Detroit Tigers picked up Goodrum and he rewarded them by accruing 4.5 fWAR over the next two seasons while hitting 28 HR and snagging 24 stolen bases.

His productivity fell off significantly after that and he has bounced around the league, unable to find a permanent home. This past season, Goodrum started the year with Boston’s Triple-A team but eventually played overseas in Korea. Goodrum returned stateside this offseason and received a camp invite from the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins informed Goodrum that he would not be making their Opening Day roster, triggering an assignment clause that forces a team to either trade the player or assign him to their 40-man roster. Thus, the Rays have acquired him from the Twins and will be placing Goodrum on their 40-man roster.

Goodrum is a versatile fielder that is capable of playing most defensive positions while also providing excellent base running skills. Although he doesn’t have elite speed, he still is able to take full advantage of the speed he possesses. Goodrum is also a switch hitter, so he’ll be providing the additional left-handed hitting depth piece the Rays had been in need of.