Tampa Bay Rays 2024 Spring Training Leaders

It was a Spring to remember for some; for others a Spring to forget

By Adam Sanford
MLB: MAR 12 Spring Training - Rays at Orioles Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After six grueling agonizingly long weeks, Spring Training is mercifully over. The highly anticipated yet quickly yawn inducing schedule of about 30 exhibition games has reached its conclusion with the Rays and Tigers playing to a 3-3 tie on Tuesday afternoon. All of the meaningless statistics that will forever grace analytical websites will be the only thing to actually show that any games were played. Random minor league free agents, the occasional top prospect, and organizational soldiers all made their mark this Spring as both made up the top and worst performers.

So, without further adieu, here were the top and worst offensive statiscal leaders this Spring (min. 20 plate appearances).

AVERAGE

  • Best: .375 - Jake Mangum
  • Worst: .053 - Niko Hulsizer

ON-BASE

  • Best: .459 - Jake Mangum
  • Worst: .172 - Tanner Murray

SLUGGING

  • Best: .714 - Nick Meyer
  • Worst: .053 - Niko Hulsizer

HOME RUNS

  • Best: 4 - Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena
  • Worst: 0 - 7 players tied, including Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes

BB%

  • Best: 13.6% - Niko Hulsizer
  • Worst: 0.0% - Amed Rosario

K%

  • Best: 7.9% - Jonathan Aranda
  • Worst: 50.0% - Niko Hulsizer

Now for the pitchers (min. 10 batters faced).

ERA

  • Best: 0.00 - 5 players tied, including Pete Fairbanks and Taj Bradley
  • Worst: 13.03 - Naoyuki Uwasawa

FIP

  • Best: 1.27 - Joe Record
  • Worst: 11.10 - Zac Houston

K%

  • Best: 50.0% - Trevor Brigden
  • Worst: 5.0% - Nathan Wiles

BB%

  • Best: 0.0% - 6 players tied, including Jason Adam and Taj Bradley
  • Worst: 27.3% - Yoniel Curet

OPPONENT AVERAGE

  • Best: .000 - Trevor Brigden
  • Worst: .444 - Burch Smith

