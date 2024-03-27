Tampa Bay Rays 2024 Spring Training Leaders

After six grueling agonizingly long weeks, Spring Training is mercifully over. The highly anticipated yet quickly yawn inducing schedule of about 30 exhibition games has reached its conclusion with the Rays and Tigers playing to a 3-3 tie on Tuesday afternoon. All of the meaningless statistics that will forever grace analytical websites will be the only thing to actually show that any games were played. Random minor league free agents, the occasional top prospect, and organizational soldiers all made their mark this Spring as both made up the top and worst performers.

So, without further adieu, here were the top and worst offensive statiscal leaders this Spring (min. 20 plate appearances).

AVERAGE

Best: .375 - Jake Mangum

Worst: .053 - Niko Hulsizer

ON-BASE

Best: .459 - Jake Mangum

Worst: .172 - Tanner Murray

SLUGGING

Best: .714 - Nick Meyer

Worst: .053 - Niko Hulsizer

HOME RUNS

Best: 4 - Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena

Worst: 0 - 7 players tied, including Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes

BB%

Best: 13.6% - Niko Hulsizer

Worst: 0.0% - Amed Rosario

K%

Best: 7.9% - Jonathan Aranda

Worst: 50.0% - Niko Hulsizer

Now for the pitchers (min. 10 batters faced).

ERA

Best: 0.00 - 5 players tied, including Pete Fairbanks and Taj Bradley

Worst: 13.03 - Naoyuki Uwasawa

FIP

Best: 1.27 - Joe Record

Worst: 11.10 - Zac Houston

K%

Best: 50.0% - Trevor Brigden

Worst: 5.0% - Nathan Wiles

BB%

Best: 0.0% - 6 players tied, including Jason Adam and Taj Bradley

Worst: 27.3% - Yoniel Curet

OPPONENT AVERAGE