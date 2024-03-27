Tampa Bay Rays 2024 Spring Training Leaders

After six grueling agonizingly long weeks, Spring Training is mercifully over. The highly anticipated yet quickly yawn inducing schedule of about 30 exhibition games has reached its conclusion with the Rays and Tigers playing to a 3-3 tie on Tuesday afternoon. All of the meaningless statistics that will forever grace analytical websites will be the only thing to actually show that any games were played. Random minor league free agents, the occasional top prospect, and organizational soldiers all made their mark this Spring as both made up the top and worst performers.
So, without further adieu, here were the top and worst offensive statiscal leaders this Spring (min. 20 plate appearances).
AVERAGE
- Best: .375 - Jake Mangum
- Worst: .053 - Niko Hulsizer
ON-BASE
- Best: .459 - Jake Mangum
- Worst: .172 - Tanner Murray
SLUGGING
- Best: .714 - Nick Meyer
- Worst: .053 - Niko Hulsizer
HOME RUNS
- Best: 4 - Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena
- Worst: 0 - 7 players tied, including Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes
BB%
- Best: 13.6% - Niko Hulsizer
- Worst: 0.0% - Amed Rosario
K%
- Best: 7.9% - Jonathan Aranda
- Worst: 50.0% - Niko Hulsizer
Now for the pitchers (min. 10 batters faced).
ERA
- Best: 0.00 - 5 players tied, including Pete Fairbanks and Taj Bradley
- Worst: 13.03 - Naoyuki Uwasawa
FIP
- Best: 1.27 - Joe Record
- Worst: 11.10 - Zac Houston
K%
- Best: 50.0% - Trevor Brigden
- Worst: 5.0% - Nathan Wiles
BB%
- Best: 0.0% - 6 players tied, including Jason Adam and Taj Bradley
- Worst: 27.3% - Yoniel Curet
OPPONENT AVERAGE
- Best: .000 - Trevor Brigden
- Worst: .444 - Burch Smith
