The Best and Worst Tampa Bay Rays All-Time against the Toronto Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays have taken on their division rival north of the border in a total of 451 regular season games, plus two playoff games (both of which went in the Rays favor). Over those regular season games, the Rays have gone 245-206 (.543%).
The Rays overtook the Blue Jays in the all-time series win column back in 2011 and haven’t looked back. Since the start of the 2007 season, the Rays have either tied or won the season series a total of 13 times and have taken the past five season series in a row against Toronto.
As for the best (and the worst) individual performers against Toronto, well look now further. Below are the Rays statistical leaders (min. 50 PA) all-time against the Toronto Blue Jays.
HOME RUNS
- Best: 24 - Evan Longoria
- Worst: 0 - 14 tied with zero, Jason Bartlett has the most PA (175)
AVERAGE
- Best: .365 - Avisail Garcia
- Worst: .148 - Asdrubal Cabrera
ON-BASE
- Best: .431 - Casey Kotchman
- Worst: .185 - Asdrubal Cabrera
SLUGGING
- Best: .651 - Avisail Garcia
- Worst: .200 - Reid Brignac
Meanwhile, here are the pitchers (min. 50 batters faced)
ERA
- Best: 0.64 - Roberto Hernandez (the O.G.)
- Worst: 9.28 - Trever Miller
K%
- Best: 34.6% - Pete Fairbanks
- Worst: 1.9% - Steve Trachsel
BB%
- Best: 0.0% - Sergio Romo
- Worst: 18.2% - Trever Miller
HR%
- Best: 0% - 5 tied, Jae-Weong Seo faced the most hitters (83)
- Worst: 10.0% - Sergio Romo
REACHED BASE %
- Best: 22.6% - Ryne Stanek
- Worst: 49.1% - Trever Miller
As for the best overall single-game performances:
HITTER
On April 6th, 2016, Steven Souza Jr. had perhaps the best game of his career. Souza made four trips to the plate in an eventual Rays 5-3 victory. Over the course of those trips to the plate, Souza would launch two homeruns, as well as a double and a single, accruing 11 total bases.
PITCHER
On September 24th, 2000, Travis Harper flummoxed the Toronto Blue Jays. During a 6-0 Devil Rays drubbing of Toronto, Harper pitched a complete game shutout, yielding just two hits and one walk, while striking out three. Although his 85.0 GameScore isn’t the highest in a single-game against Toronto, Harper’s RE24 is the top mark.
