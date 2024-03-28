The Best and Worst Tampa Bay Rays All-Time against the Toronto Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays have taken on their division rival north of the border in a total of 451 regular season games, plus two playoff games (both of which went in the Rays favor). Over those regular season games, the Rays have gone 245-206 (.543%).

The Rays overtook the Blue Jays in the all-time series win column back in 2011 and haven’t looked back. Since the start of the 2007 season, the Rays have either tied or won the season series a total of 13 times and have taken the past five season series in a row against Toronto.

As for the best (and the worst) individual performers against Toronto, well look now further. Below are the Rays statistical leaders (min. 50 PA) all-time against the Toronto Blue Jays.

HOME RUNS

Best: 24 - Evan Longoria

Worst: 0 - 14 tied with zero, Jason Bartlett has the most PA (175)

AVERAGE

Best: .365 - Avisail Garcia

Worst: .148 - Asdrubal Cabrera

ON-BASE

Best: .431 - Casey Kotchman

Worst: .185 - Asdrubal Cabrera

SLUGGING

Best: .651 - Avisail Garcia

Worst: .200 - Reid Brignac

Meanwhile, here are the pitchers (min. 50 batters faced)

ERA

Best: 0.64 - Roberto Hernandez (the O.G.)

Worst: 9.28 - Trever Miller

K%

Best: 34.6% - Pete Fairbanks

Worst: 1.9% - Steve Trachsel

BB%

Best: 0.0% - Sergio Romo

Worst: 18.2% - Trever Miller

HR%

Best: 0% - 5 tied, Jae-Weong Seo faced the most hitters (83)

Worst: 10.0% - Sergio Romo

REACHED BASE %

Best: 22.6% - Ryne Stanek

Worst: 49.1% - Trever Miller

As for the best overall single-game performances:

HITTER

On April 6th, 2016, Steven Souza Jr. had perhaps the best game of his career. Souza made four trips to the plate in an eventual Rays 5-3 victory. Over the course of those trips to the plate, Souza would launch two homeruns, as well as a double and a single, accruing 11 total bases.

PITCHER

On September 24th, 2000, Travis Harper flummoxed the Toronto Blue Jays. During a 6-0 Devil Rays drubbing of Toronto, Harper pitched a complete game shutout, yielding just two hits and one walk, while striking out three. Although his 85.0 GameScore isn’t the highest in a single-game against Toronto, Harper’s RE24 is the top mark.