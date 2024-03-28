Rays announce 2024 Opening Day Roster

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced their 2024 Opening Day roster:

PITCHERS (13): RHP Jason Adam, LHP Tyler Alexander, RHP Shawn Armstrong, RHP Aaron Civale, LHP Garrett Cleavinger, RHP Chris Devenski, RHP Zach Eflin, RHP Pete Fairbanks, RHP Zack Littell, RHP Phil Maton, RHP Ryan Pepiot, LHP Colin Poche, RHP Jacob Waguespack

CATCHERS (2): René Pinto, Ben Rortvedt

INFIELDERS (6): José Caballero, Yandy Díaz, Brandon Lowe, Curtis Mead, Isaac Paredes, Austin Shenton

OUTFIELDERS (5): Randy Arozarena, Richie Palacios, Harold Ramírez, Amed Rosario, Jose Siri

INJURED LIST (9): INF Jonathan Aranda (10-day), RHP Shane Baz (15-day), RHP Taj Bradley (15-day), OF Jonny DeLuca (10-day), OF Josh Lowe (10-day), LHP Shane McClanahan (60-day), RHP Drew Rasmussen (60-day), LHP Jeffrey Springs (60-day), INF Taylor Walls (10-day)

And the following is your Opening Day lineup, with Zach Eflin on the mound:

Yandy Diaz, 1B Brandon Lowe, 2B Randy Arozarena, LF Harold Ramirez, DH Isaac Paredes, 3B Richie Palacios, RF Jose Siri, CF Jose Caballero, SS Rene Pinto, C

Welcome to Opening Day!

Go Rays