Rays Your Voice: Opening Day Preview

It’s finally here. Opening Day 2024. On this episode of Rays Your Voice, we break down the flurry of moves the Rays made on Wednesday to put the finishing touches on their roster.

While know the 26 names that will be announced at Tropicana Field before today’s game, we discuss how different the team might look in a week, a month, and later this season.

To end the show we preview what looks to be a pretty evenly-matched four-game series against Toronto this weekend, starting off with a pitching matchup between Zach Eflin and Jose Berrios.