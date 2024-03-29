GDT: Ben Rortvedt makes his debut

Game 2 of the 2024 season marks the debut of newly acquired, power hitting, elite defending, lefty swinging, back up catcher Ben Rortvedt.
#Rays lineup vs. #BlueJays, with Civale starting: pic.twitter.com/X4bsvGnEoL— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 29, 2024
This lineup sees Ramirez drop one spot to balance the frequency of lefties in the lineup. Additionally, Caballero moves down to ninth, which I think I prefer in order to put speed in front of the top of the order.
Elsewhere — Earlier today we got our first benches clearing on an overslide into second base during the Mets v Brewers game:
Benches clear in the Mets-Brewers game after Jeff McNeil got upset at Rhys Hoskins’ slide into second pic.twitter.com/1BPBs9Wers— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 29, 2024
