GDT: Ben Rortvedt makes his debut

Game 2 of the 2024 season marks the debut of newly acquired, power hitting, elite defending, lefty swinging, back up catcher Ben Rortvedt.

This lineup sees Ramirez drop one spot to balance the frequency of lefties in the lineup. Additionally, Caballero moves down to ninth, which I think I prefer in order to put speed in front of the top of the order.

Elsewhere — Earlier today we got our first benches clearing on an overslide into second base during the Mets v Brewers game: