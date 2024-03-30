Rays 5, Jays 1: Cooler heads prevail as Rays oust Jays

There was a contest played today between two 1-1 ball clubs, with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi taking the mound for the Blue Jays opposite Zach Littell for the Rays.

In the bottom of the third, Amed Rosario drives in his first run as a Ray, with Randy Arozarena scoring from second after two back-to-back walks to Arozarena and Issac Paredes from Kikuchi.

Arozarena homered for the first time in the 2024 campaign, an opposite-field rocket to right to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead.

Later on in the inning, Jose Caballero would hit a sacrifice fly to bring the lead to 3-0.

Zack Littell was very sharp today, throwing six scoreless innings while striking out six, and only allowing four hits and two walks.

In the top half of the seventh, Cavan Biggio drove in a run off left-hander Colin Poche to plate Daulton Varsho and give the Blue Jays their first run of the day.

In the bottom half of the seventh after Arozarena stole second and third base, Jose Caballero bunted with two outs and upon being thrown out at third base after a Justin Turner throwing error, right-hander Genesis Cabrera shoved Caballero twice for taking offense to the two out bunt. Benches would clear, and Cabrera would be ejected.

Totally normal and sane reaction to a bunt smh pic.twitter.com/eXJWpbGjjR — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) March 30, 2024

In the eighth, Yandy Diaz would plate Jose Siri on an RBI lineout to push the lead to 5-1.

Pete Fairbanks would enter in the ninth for his first appearance of the year to seal the victory, as the Rays win 5-1.

For the getaway day matchup, Kevin Gausman will start for the Blue Jays opposite Shawn Armstrong for the Rays at 1:40 PM from Tropicana Field.