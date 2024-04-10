2024 Sunburst Awards: Los Angeles Angels games 10-12

“Sunburst Awards” is a series-by-series evaluation of player performance, where four different awards are given out after each series: Offensive player of the series, defensive player of the series, pitcher of the series, and highlight play of the series. This edition will be covering the fourth series of the season, where the Tampa Bay Rays took on the Los Angeles Angels from April eighth through April tenth, a three game series in Angel Stadium.

The Rays follow up a series win against the Rockies with a three game outing in Anaheim against the Angels

Game 1: Rays - 1 Angels - 7 (recap)

Game 2: Rays - 6 Angels 4 (recap)

Game 3: Rays - 4 Angels - 2 (recap)

Offensive Sunburst Award: Jose Caballero

Caballero notches his first Sunburst Award of the season as he put up an impressive display at the plate in this West Coast series.

Though he didn’t impress much in game one with just one hit (granted nobody performed great offensively that game), it was the second game of the series where Caballero really shined.

The newly acquired shortstop filled the stat sheet with three hits, two RBIs, two runs and a stolen base in the 6-4 win in game two.

In the third game of the series, he picked up right where he left off hitting a solo shot over the left field fence in his first at bat.

The home run was the first of Caballeros Rays career, and his impressive performance in this series earned him a resounding Starburst award.

Pitching Sunburst Award: Pete Fairbanks

Fairbanks earns himself his first Sunburst of the season as well as the first Sunburst won by a non-starting pitcher as he put together as solid performance on the mound in two of the three games of this series.

Fairbanks came into Anaheim off of a miserable performance in the bottom of the ninth against the Rockies, in which he gave up the walk off grand slam after walking three batters.

Coming off that disappointing outing, Fairbanks pitched the final inning of the last two games of the series. The 30-year-old closer had himself a bounce back series with those outings, recording saves in both games and throwing five strikeouts between the two.

While he did give up a run in the second game of the series, neither hits allowed were for more than just first base.

Defensive Sunburst Award: Jose Caballero

My Goodness Caballero. Over and over again the young shortstop had dazzling plays in important moments.

It seemed like every ball hit to the left side of the field was in Caballeros glove. While he did have an awkward error on a groundball that went right through him, Caballero more than made up for it with his array of diving plays.

The former Seattle Mariner has been a force at shortstop all season, and this three game series he certainly put that on display, earning him his second Sunburst award of the series.

Highlight Sunburst Award: Zack Littell

This is a somewhat unorthodox pick for this award, as this isn’t one particular play that earned Littell the nod but rather an entire moment that could be considered a “highlight”.

In the bottom of the first having just gotten into the game, Littell found himself in a very unpleasant situation. After a quick strikeout on Luis Rengifo, the 28-year-old right hander walked three consecutive batters to load the bases and bring Miguel Sano ( a career .320 hitter with the bases loaded who’s got two grand slams under his belt).

Littell would make quick work of Santo, striking him out in four pitches. He then had to face Brandon Drury (also has two career grand slams). This at bat would be more of a battle, going six pitches, however he would strike him out as well getting out of the jam without allowing a single run and holding the Rays 2-0 lead.

Zack Littell notches back-to-back strikeouts as the #Rays escape a bases loaded jam in the first! pic.twitter.com/ny45BFiQxI — Rays Radio (@RaysRadio) April 10, 2024

According to gregstoll.com, there was only a 32.8% chance of getting out of that situation without allowing a run based on historical data. Add in the fact that the bases were loaded off of three straight walks, needless to say that’s a very impressive adjustment out of Littel.

Conclusion

After some first time winners and unusual picks, we have our four Sunburst winners of the series. Be sure to stay tuned and keep up, as the end of the month will bring “Silver Sunburst Awards” in which readers will vote on who they think had the most impressive performances of the month.

Rays find their way over .500 with another series win on the road over the Angels. Tampa Bay will take Thursday off before heading home to face the San Franciso Giants on a Friday-Sunday series.

First pitch on Friday is set for 6:50 PM, as the Rays look to continue this momentum into another series win.