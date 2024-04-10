Rays 6 Angels 4: Caballero, bullpen shines in bounce back win

The Rays defeated the Angels 6-4 in Anaheim on Tuesday to advance to 6-6 on the season.

Jose Caballero shined in the late night duel, with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in the win.

The Rays bullpen also shined in the game, combining for four innings allowing just two hits and one run to stop the Angels early momentum.

The Angels would get off to a hot start, with Mickey Moniak advancing on a single and Mike Trout driving him in with a two-run home run to put the Angels up 2-0 in just the first inning.

The Rays would respond quickly, however, with Curtis Mead dramatically scoring from first on a bat-flipped Jose Siri double to make it 2-1, on a play at the plate that had to be reviewed:



Siri would later advance to third on a wild pitch and then score off a Jose Caballero single to tie the game at two.

Tampa Bay would add on to their lead in the top of the fourth, as Siri would score off the bat of Caballero to make it 3-2. A fielding error by Mickey Montiak would score Cabellero and extend the Rays lead to 4-2.

It wouldn’t take long for the Angels to respond, with a fielding error by Caballero scoring Brandon Drury to cut the Rays lead to just 4-3.

Scoring would slow down drastically, as four straight frames of scoreless baseball led us to the seventh inning with the score remaining the same.

Isaac Paredes would changed that though, as he hit a towering home run over the left field wall in the top of the seventh to make it 5-3.

The Rays would later extend this lead, with Caballero scoring from second off a single from Harold Ramirez.

The Angels wouldn’t go down easy though, as a single by Luis Rengifo would score Aaron Hicks to make the game 6-4 and bring the tying run to the plate. An Anthony Rendon walk would put two men on with two outs and the winning run, a pinch hitting Miguel Sano, at the plate.

Fairbanks wouldn’t flinch though, striking out Sano to seal the win for the Rays.

The win marks the sixth of the year for the Rays, and puts them back at .500 on the year. They’ll face the Angels again Wednesday, first pitch is set for 4:00.