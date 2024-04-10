Rays Your Voice: Pepiot shines, Rortvedt impresses

On this week’s episode, we discuss the Rays recent road series victory in Colorado, including the stellar performance from Ryan Pepiot. The Rays have also seen some surprising offensive production from catcher Ben Rortvedt, who has carved out a role a little larger than “backup catcher” on this team.

We go through each part of the team (bullpen, rotation, offense, defense) and rate them 1-5 on our Worrisome Index. 5 being incredibly worried, 1 being not worried at all. While we know what we saw in the first 10 games of the season won’t be definitive, it’s okay for us as fans to have feelings, fears, and excitement over what we saw. However, we’ll check in a few more times throughout the season to see where we stand on the index.