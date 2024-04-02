RandyLand adds charitable incentives for Randy Arozarena from Space Coast Credit Union

New this season, every time Randy Arozarena gets a base hit during Friday home games, Suncoast Credit Union will donate $590 to the Randy Arozarena International Foundation. If Randy hits a home run, the donation amount doubles to $1,180.

“Because I have this unique platform, raising awareness and helping children who are underserved in our community feels very much like the right thing to do,” said Randy Arozarena. “Learning more about what the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation does, inspired me to engage, and as a member of Suncoast Credit Union, it all came full circle.”

Suncoast Credit Union has also announced the return of its ‘Every Hit is a Win with Suncoast’ program with the Tampa Bay Rays, and a new home run incentive with Randy Arozarena to benefit the Randy Arozarena International Foundation.

Returning for its second year, ‘Every Hit is a Win with Suncoast’ is an initiative designed to engage with Tampa Bay Rays fans and support nonprofit organizations in Florida.

Every time a Tampa Bay Rays player gets a base hit during a game, Suncoast will donate $90 in honor of Suncoast’s 90th anniversary. Funds are collected throughout the month and then donated, up to $10,000 per month, to nonprofit organizations.

Each month two nonprofit organizations will compete for votes via a Facebook poll, accessed on suncoast.com/Rays, to receive a percentage of the monthly total. The percentage of votes each organization receives determines the donation amounts… so everyone truly wins!

The program begins in April and runs through September, with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and ZooTampa being the first two nonprofits up for votes this season.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay has been dedicated to ending animal homelessness and providing care and comfort for companion animals in need for more than 100 years.

ZooTampa is a champion for wildlife, dedicated to the conservation of endangered and threatened species.

“‘Every Hit is a Win’ is exciting because we all get to learn about important nonprofit work being done in Florida,” said Kevin Johnson, President and CEO, Suncoast Credit Union. “Plus this program provides good-natured rivalry for friends and family of the nonprofits to enjoy through some healthy competition by gathering their voters to ‘win’ for their organization and the Rays.”

About Suncoast Credit Union

Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida, the 8th largest in the United States based on membership, and the 11th largest in the United States based on its $17.7 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union currently operates 78 full-service branches and serves more than 1.2 million members across Florida. As a community credit union, anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in Suncoast Credit Union’s service area is eligible for membership. In 2021, Suncoast Credit Union’s field of membership was expanded to include public K-12 teachers, college educators, and educational support staff from all of Florida’s 67 counties. Suncoast is passionate about community support. Since its founding in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $44 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education, and emotional well-being of children in the communities that the credit union serves.

About the Randy Arozarena International Foundation

The Randy Arozarena International Foundation provides youth in underserved communities in the United States, Mexico, and Columbia with advancement opportunities through sport, education, and wellness.