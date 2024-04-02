Rays 5, Rangers 2: The Rays brought their big bats tonight

The season may be young, but the Rays and Rangers are off to very different starts. The Rangers were 3-1 coming into tonight’s game, while the Rays have struggled more out of the gate, splitting their series with the Jays and dropping game one against the Rangers last night.

Tonight it was clear that while the bats were quiet the Rays were hungry. Zach Eflin squared off against Andrew Heaney, and both starters managed to keep the score low. Let’s take a look at how that played out.

The Rangers went 1-2-3 in the top of the first, and the Rays returned the favor in the bottom of the inning to start the game off at a quick pace.

In the second it was another three-up-three-down top half for Texas. The Rays got their first hit of the game in the bottom half in the form of a two-out single from Curtis Mead, but a Siri strikeout then ended the inning scoreless.

Josh Smith got a one-out double in the third to give the Rangers their first hit of the night. Marcus Semien drew a walk one out later. But the Rangers would leave two men stranded. In the bottom of the third Jose Caballero was hit by a pitch to lead things off. He then stole second, and while the play was reviewed, he remained safe on second. Yandy Diaz then hit a single, scoring Caballero, and putting the Rays on the board at last. Harold Ramirez singled, but the Rays were unable to score any additional runs.

In the top of the fourth Wyatt Langford got a two-out single, but would have to settle for that, as the inning ended on the next batter. Side note, but Wyatt Langford is an incredible baseball name. The Rays went 1-2-3 in the bottom half.

In the top of the fifth the Rangers couldn’t manage a baserunner, going down in order. The Rays took the opportunity to extend their lead in the bottom half. With two outs, Yandy Diaz reached on a fielding error by Walsh, and oh boy do the Rangers wish they could have that one back. Harold Ramirez singled, ending the night for Heaney, then a Randy Arozarena single off reliever Yerry Rodriguez scored Diaz. Isaac Paredes then hit a home run right off the left-field foul pole.

Isaacly where he wanted it pic.twitter.com/dQmtZeEC9S — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 3, 2024

The Rangers failed to get revenge in the sixth, going 1-2-3. In the bottom of the inning the Rays’ bats were once again silent.

The top of the seventh was when the Rangers finally got on the board. Adolis Garcia doubled, then advanced to third on a Walsh single. Jonah Heim singled, bringing Garcai home and chasing Eflin from the game. His final line was 6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K on 83 pitches. Colin Poche was called out of the dugout. He got the next two outs to end the inning without any additional damage. The Rays were unable to get a baserunner in the bottom half.

Jason Adam was next out of the pen in the eighth, and kept the Rangers in the dugout as they went 1-2-3. Randy Arozarena drew a leadoff walk to start the bottom half, then Isaac Paredes was hit by a pitch to put two men aboard. A Curtis Mead line drive loaded the bases. Siri flied into a double play as Arozarena was tagged out at home.

Pete Fairbanks came in for the ninth, hoping to shut the game down in three. With two outs, Walsh singled to keep the game alive, then advanced to second on defensive indifference. That ended up being a bummer, because a Heim single then scored Walsh. Fairbanks then walked the next batter, but after a visit from Kyle Snyder, the game ended on a flyout. Phew.

Final: Rays 5, Rangers 2