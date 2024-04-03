Rays Your Voice: Where the team stands after the start of the season

On this episode, we discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Rays’ Opening Weekend series against the Blue Jays. While we saw inspiring performances from Aaron Civale and Zach Littell, the back end of the rotation is still a question mark for the club in the early going.

Also, there were some positive contributions from the newcomers, including Jose Caballero, Amed Rosario, and Ben Rortvedt. We break down how they filled in some of the gaps in the roster, and how their roles may evolve as the season goes on.