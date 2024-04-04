2024 DRaysBay Community Prospect List: Vote for Honorable Mentions

Previous Winner

Erick Lara, SS

DSL | .305/.416/.445 (.861 OPS, 133 wRC+) 154 PA, 2 HR, 5 SB

The latest teenage trade acquisition for the Rays, Lara is a 17-year old 6’2” shortstop with a loose, left handed swing with feel. With a prospect this far off, it’s an open question as to how his body will fill out, but he’s got a solid approach at the plate and enough bat speed to provide a distant power projection. He’s expected to get the promotion to the complex league for his age-18 season.

2024 DRaysBay Community Prospect List Rank Player Position Votes Total Percentage Last Season Rank Player Position Votes Total Percentage Last Season 1 Junior Caminero 3B 27 28 96% 7 2 Carson Williams SS 19 35 54% 5 3 Shane Baz RHP 16 36 44% 2 4 Xavier Isaac 1B 29 37 78% 17 5 Curtis Mead 3B 27 32 84% 1 6 Brayden Taylor 3B 20 31 65% N/A 7 Yoniel Curet RHP 12 35 34% N/R 8 Jonny DeLuca OF 16 35 46% N/A 9 Dom Keegan C 18 34 53% 28 10 Santiago Suarez RHP 12 30 40% 22 11 Colton Ledbetter OF 14 35 40% N/A 12 Austin Shenton 1B 17 37 46% N/R 13 Mason Montgomery LHP 9 32 28% 10 14 Osleivis Basabe SS 10 30 33% 11 15 Chandler Simpson OF 12 29 41% N/R 16 Adrian Santana SS 10 29 34% N/A 17 Mason Auer OF 9 27 33% 6 18 Jose Urbina RHP 10 28 36% N/R 19 Brailer Guerrero OF 9 27 33% 16 20 Tre' Morgan 1B 10 27 37% N/A 21 Ian Seymour LHP 11 26 42% N/R 22 Joe Rock LHP Special Election 18 N/A N/A 23 Trevor Martin RHP 8 19 42% N/A 24 Dru Baker OF 7 21 33% N/R 25 Cole Wilcox RHP 10 23 43% 8 26 Marcus Johnson RHP 13 22 59% N/R 27 Jacob Lopez LHP 7 21 33% N/R 28 Tanner Murray 2B/3B 5 19 26% N/R 29 Kenny Piper C 6 19 32% N/R 30 Erick Lara SS 7 21 33% N/R

While the top-30 voting has concluded, before we publish the final results, I think it’s prudent to allow the community here to vote for honorable mentions, as in players I’ll list at the end of the list we deem worthy of consideration.

This is a new idea, but let’s give it a try!

Below I’m going to list all of the remaining candidates, as well as an Others category in the voting. If you think the prospect is worthy of an honorable mention, give them a plus one in the comments. Please limit yourself to five votes.

For Monday, I’ll tally up the results and include the prospects with the preponderance of votes as honorable mentions. No science to this just yet, but I appreciate you playing along!

Candidates

Ryan Cermack, OF

A | .268/.346/.465 (.811 OPS, 129 wRC+) 160 PA, 6 HR, 8 SB

Drafted No. 71 overall in 2022, Ryan Cermack enters his age-23 season with less than 200 plate appearances in the Rays system. He has the profile of a power hitting center fielder, but fell off prospect lists this off-season after missing three months mid-year with a wrist injury, and although he didn’t miss a beat on his return, there appears to be some skepticism that his hit tool will click as he climbs the ladder. Cermack’s draft slot was acquired alongside Isaac Paredes in the Austin Meadows trade.

Carlos Colmenarez, SS

Rk-A | .211/.349/.313 (.661 OPS, 96 wRC+ in A) 370 PA, 6 HR, 10 SB

There was a time Colmenarez was viewed as the heir to Wander Franco’s hype, but that has all but died, and not just because Colmenarez reported stateside 4 inches shorter than expected. Viewed by some as the top prospect in the 2020 international recruiting class, and signed for a $3 million bonus, it’s been a rough showing in his professional career. A broken hamate kept Colmenarez almost completely off the field in 2021, and a tendency to strikeout reared its ugly head in 2022 that carried into 2023 with a a 38.2 K%. Accordingly, it will be interesting to see what level the Rays place him in his age-20 season. The organization has an opening at A+ for shortstop, but will his bat be ready? Whatever the result, athletic shortstops hitting from the left side are to be desired in any system, so there’s still hope he might offer value as he climbs the ladder.

Cooper Kinney, 2B

A | .274/.341/.393 (.734 OPS, 110 wRC+) 505 PA, 10 HR, 3 SB

Kinney was drafted No. 34 overall by the Rays in 2021 out of high school, signing for north of $2 million, but missed the 2022 season after injuring his shoulder in Spring Training. Because the injury required surgery, Kinney’s first full season of baseball didn’t occur until 2023. Entering his age-21 season, there’s little reason to think his hitting ability and power potential that got him drafted so highly has disappeared. His physical development could go either direction from second base, but his reporting to camp in great shape with improving agility was a positive. His arm was sapped in 2023, but that was to be expected after his injury.

Tatem Levins, C

A | .286/.358/.476 (.834 OPS, 124 wRC+) 279 PA, 9 HR, 0 SB

Levins dominated at the plate as a 24-year old in Low-A, but it would have been more worrisome if he hadn’t, even as a catcher, where offense is less of a concern. Indeed, contrary to most players at his position, Levins development needs are with his glove. On offense, he has a compact, contact oriented, pure hitter’s swing from the left side. Add in his solid arm behind the plate, and it’s an interesting profile. Levins was acquired from Seattle in exchange for C Blake Hunt this offeason.

Bob Seymour, 1B

A+ | .310/.391/.556 (.947 OPS, 154 wRC+) 248 PA, 13 HR, 1 SB

AA | .343/.443/.537 (.980 OPS, 165 wRC+) 79 PA, 4 HR, 0 SB

Once the 2019 ACC player of the year, 25-year old Seymour is a 2021 late round senior our of Wake Forest who has performed well at every level, even though he might be considered a late bloomer. His left handed swing has power to all fields, and didn’t take a step back even when making the transition to Double-A. He’s limited to first base defensively, and is considered a below average runner, but you can’t deny he has impressed with his offense, earning Player of the Month honors in June.

Ronny Simón, 2B/SS

AA | .240/.323/.391 (.714 OPS, 91 wRC+) 416 PA, 10 HR, 26 SB

AAA | .282/.380/.427 (.807 OPS, 107 wRC+) 137 PA, 3 HR, 5 SB

Acquired from the Diamondbacks ahead of the 2022 season for Jordon Luplow, Simón gets most of his play at second base, but has potential as a switch-hitting utility player if his defense continues to improve, or could settle in as a solid starter at second base. This off-season, Simón played a starring role for the Dominican’s Toros Del Este, where he led the league in both AVG (.323) and OBP (.432). His best attribute is his speed on the base paths, and entering his age-24 season is starting to develop real in-game power (not for lack of trying, despite a diminutive size). It’s a high-effort, linear swing, but thanks to some added patience it’s starting to come together for a player who’s been Rule 5 eligible two off-seasons running.

Willy Vasquez, 3B

A+ | .233/.310/.393 (.703 OPS, 93 wRC+) 472 PA, 16 HR, 17 SB

In another life, Vasquez is in Caminero’s shoes, but back-to-back seasons hitting under 100 wRC+ have dimmed the bright light of his other tools. Either his long swing needs reinvention, or he needs to prove himself against advanced pitching, as time is running out. Despite some struggles hitting for average at Class- and High-A these last two seasons, a trip to Double-A is next, and an opportunity to prove he’s worth addition to the 40-man roster next year. If he figures it out, the rest of his tools give a major league projection for an infield role.

Colby White, RHP

Rk | 2 ER, 10.1 IP | (11 G) 12 K, 11 BB

A+ | 2 ER, 5.0 IP (5 G) 4 K, 2 BB

AA | 0 ER, 6.2 IP (8 G) 8 K, 4 BB

Relief-only prospect White returned from Tommy John surgery (due to an elbow fracture at the ligament) mid-way through 2023 after missing all of the previous season, and in total threw 22.0 IP with a 1.64 ERA across three levels. His potential as a high-leverage reliever is sky high, so much so that Tampa Bay added him to the 40-man roster last off-season to ensure he was not poached, despite being unable to pitch at the time. His game prior to the surgery was a 70-grade rising fastball and an above average power slider, but Marc Topkin reports he now boasts two breaking balls that Kyle Snyder calls, “better off-speed pitches than he’s ever featured before.”

Logan Workman, RHP

AA | 4.12 ERA, 63.1 IP (15 GS) 25.8 K%, 7.6 BB%

AFL | 11 ER, 17.1 IP (5 G, 4 GS) 21 K, 6 BB

If I asked you which Rays prospect previously pitched for the Savanah Bananas, would you know it was Logan Workman? Not content to sit out his COVID season, Workman pitched for Savanah in 2020, and then was drafted by the Rays as a fourth-year junior in 2021. After he breezed through both Class-A levels in 2022, Workman was limited at Double-A in 2023 due to a strained oblique in his first start in Montgomery. The Rays made up for lost time by sending him to the AFL, a tough environment for pitchers, where he nearly matched hits allowed (23) to his strikeout total. Only nine pitchers had more K’s than Workman in the AFL in 2023. His delivery is notable for a rapid, high leg kick, and he is surprisingly quick to pirouette on the mound, despite a thick body. He’s a fastball, change up guy, but also has a deep and expanding repertoire, showing a knack to develop and learn. The heater can play high in the zone, and touch 96, so there’s enough to dream on here. (video)